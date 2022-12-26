Tottenham host Aston Villa in the first Super Sunday game of 2023. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 6/5 (Boylesports, 10bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It once again took Tottenham to fall behind to wake up last time out, grasping a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat against Brentford on Boxing Day (xG: BRE 2.36 - 1.05 TOT). Spurs' weakness was fairly obvious in that match-up, missing key players in their defensive unit as a result of the winter World Cup. Even if some of those big names return, they could be well off the pace, setting the neutral up for what will possibly be a very entertaining game.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Tottenham 8/13 | Draw 3/1 | Aston Villa 17/4

Tottenham are, of course, favourites at their home ground, but Aston Villa's performance against Liverpool indicates that Unai Emery's side can certainly cause Spurs distress in defence. Villa created four big chances and 1.70 expected goals (xG) in the 3-1 defeat, continuing to look far more organised and dangerous under Emery than under Steven Gerrard. They did look susceptible at the other end, however. If not for the repeated dreadful finishing of Darwin Núñez, Liverpool would have netted more than three. As a consequence, I'm more than happy to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS in the match.

Tottenham have a distinct tendency to be involved in high-scoring affairs this season. Only matches involving Manchester City feature a higher average of goals per game. As you would imagine, goals are shared between the teams far more in Spurs' case. Considering the improvements Villa have made under their new manager, another goal-laden game featuring Antonio Conte's men can be expected.