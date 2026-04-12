Tottenham odds-on favourites for Premier League relegation after Leeds win at Manchester United

Tottenham have shortened further as odds-on favourites for Premier League relegation after Leeds' shock 2-1 win at Manchester United on Monday.
A 1-0 defeat at Sunderland in Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge had already seen Spurs move into 10/11 favouritism.
But a stunning first-half performance from Daniel Farke's men at Old Trafford, which ultimately proved to be enough despite a roaring fightback from the 10-man Red Devils, has made the bookies more certain that it is the north London club who will be playing Sky Bet Championship football next season.
Should they do so it would be the first time in almost 50 years that Spurs have been outside the top flight.
Premier League relegation (odds via Sky Bet)
- Tottenham - 5/6
- West Ham - 13/8
- Nottingham Forest - 9/2
- Leeds - 14/1
Correct at 10:40 BST (14/04/26)
With six games remaining, they are two points behind West Ham and three behind Forest.
Spurs fans may draw some encouragement from their run-in, with home games against Brighton, Leeds and Everton and a trip to Wolves, although their final two away games are at Aston Villa and Chelsea.
But they have not won a league game in 2026 and the nature of their performance against Sunderland could hardly have been more contrasting with their relegation rivals, all of whom produced encouraging weekend displays.
Leeds' win rounded off a shocking set of results for Tottenham, which began with West Ham's 4-0 win against Wolves on Friday and also saw Nottingham Forest come from behind to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa on Sunday.
West Ham have a broadly similar run-in with trips to Crystal Palace, Brentford and Newcastle along with home games against Everton, Arsenal and Leeds, the latter on the final day of the season.
Leeds (14/1) are now considered all but safe with Forest (9/2) also edging their way to survival.
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