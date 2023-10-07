Tottenham go top of Premier League table after 10-man win over Luton

A first Spurs goal for Micky van de Ven fired 10-man Tottenham to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Luton.
The centre-back slotted away a James Maddison cutback to give Ange Postecoglou's side the three points at Kenilworth Road.
It sends Spurs to the summit of the league for at least 24 hours, but it was hard-fought after Yves Bissouma was sent off in first-half stoppage-time.
Bissouma was booked twice in quick succession, the second for simulation, but after Van de Ven's goal gave them a lead, Tottenham held on to go top.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.