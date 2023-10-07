Tottenham go top of Premier League table after 10-man win over Luton

A first Spurs goal for Micky van de Ven fired 10-man Tottenham to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Luton.

The centre-back slotted away a James Maddison cutback to give Ange Postecoglou's side the three points at Kenilworth Road. It sends Spurs to the summit of the league for at least 24 hours, but it was hard-fought after Yves Bissouma was sent off in first-half stoppage-time.

Micky van de Ven gets his first Tottenham goal 🙌



10-man Spurs lead Luton!



Some move from James Maddison to set the goal up 👌