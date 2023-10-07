Sporting Life
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven

Tottenham go top of Premier League table after 10-man win over Luton

By Sporting Life
15:25 · SAT October 07, 2023

A first Spurs goal for Micky van de Ven fired 10-man Tottenham to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win at Luton.

The centre-back slotted away a James Maddison cutback to give Ange Postecoglou's side the three points at Kenilworth Road.

It sends Spurs to the summit of the league for at least 24 hours, but it was hard-fought after Yves Bissouma was sent off in first-half stoppage-time.

Bissouma was booked twice in quick succession, the second for simulation, but after Van de Ven's goal gave them a lead, Tottenham held on to go top.

