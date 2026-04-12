Tottenham are odds-on for Premier League relegation with Sky Bet following their 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.
Nordi Mukiele's deflected strike was enough for Sunderland, full value for their victory and one which keeps Spurs in the bottom three after West Ham's 4-0 win against Wolves.
With six games remaining, Spurs are two points behind the Hammers and three behind Nottingham Forest, who came from behind to draw 1-1 with Aston Villa on Sunday. Leeds are level on points with Forest and face Manchester United on Monday.
Sky Bet cut Tottenham to 10/11 for the drop as a consequence and while some firms go odds-against, ultimately the market makes them about 50-50 to stay up or go down.
Should they drop into the Championship it would be the first time in almost 50 years that Spurs have been outside of English football's top flight.
Premier League relegation odds
- 10/11 - Tottenham
- 7/4 - West Ham
- 11/2 - Nottingham Forest
- 13/2 - Leeds
Odds via Sky Bet, correct at 16:45 BST on 12/04/26
Spurs fans may draw some encouragement from their run-in, with home games against Brighton, Leeds and Everton and a trip to Wolves, although their final two away games are at Aston Villa and Chelsea.
West Ham have a broadly similar run-in with trips to Crystal Palace, Brentford and Newcastle along with home games against Everton, Arsenal and Leeds, the latter on the final day of the season.
Sky Bet make Leeds 13/2 with Forest a point shorter and it's any one of these four to join Wolves and Burnley in the Championship next season. Burnley are not yet mathematically relegated but it is a formality following Saturday's 2-0 loss to Brighton.
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