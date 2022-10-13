Sporting Life
Chris Howell was this season's first Super 6 winner, landing the £250,000 jackpot
Tottenham fan lands Super 6 £250k jackpot thanks to Tanguy Ndombele goal becoming first winner of season

By Sporting Life
15:13 · THU October 13, 2022

Every moment matters in Super 6, and every goal matters too. Chris Howell was just going about his everyday life on the Wednesday evening - that was, until Super 6 got involved.

Despite the fact he was five goals away from six correct scores with just six minutes remaining, there was a chance he could end the night £250,000 to the good.

Being a Tottenham fan, Howell was not used to seeing Tanguy Ndombele find the net for his team.

However it was his strike for Napoli, his first for the club, in the 91st minute of their match with Rangers in September that sealed a 3-0 win at Ibrox for the Italians and the £250,000 jackpot for Chris.

He wasn't hanging about either. Chris and his partner have already booked a trip to the Maldives.

Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele
Tanguy Ndombele was no hero at Tottenham but he is to one Spurs fan now

The winning selections:

  • Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
  • Chelsea 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg
  • Rangers 0-3 Napoli
  • Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
  • Juventus 1-2 Benfica
  • Maccabi Haifa 1-3 PSG

Fancy beating Chris' predictions? Here is what our Super 6 winner has backed for round 14:

  • Wolves 2-1 Nottingham Forest
  • Fulham 3-0 Bournemouth
  • Tottenham 3-1 Everton
  • Manchester Utd 1-2 Newcastle
  • Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea
  • Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

