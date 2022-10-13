Despite the fact he was five goals away from six correct scores with just six minutes remaining, there was a chance he could end the night £250,000 to the good.

Being a Tottenham fan, Howell was not used to seeing Tanguy Ndombele find the net for his team.

However it was his strike for Napoli, his first for the club, in the 91st minute of their match with Rangers in September that sealed a 3-0 win at Ibrox for the Italians and the £250,000 jackpot for Chris.

He wasn't hanging about either. Chris and his partner have already booked a trip to the Maldives.