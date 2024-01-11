Tottenham complete signing of Romania international Radu Dragusin

Tottenham have completed the signing of Romanian international defender Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa.
The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract which will run until 2030.
He becomes Spurs' second addition of the January window following the loan arrival of forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.
The move is reported to have cost the North London club an initial £21.5million, with a further £4.3million in achievable add-ons.
Full-back Djed Spence has joined Genoa on loan for the remainder of the season as part of the deal. His temporary stay at Leeds was ended early by the Sky Bet Championship club.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.