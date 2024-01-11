Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Radu Dragusin

Tottenham complete signing of Romania international Radu Dragusin

By Tom Carnduff
20:24 · THU January 11, 2024

Tottenham have completed the signing of Romanian international defender Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa.

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract which will run until 2030.

He becomes Spurs' second addition of the January window following the loan arrival of forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The move is reported to have cost the North London club an initial £21.5million, with a further £4.3million in achievable add-ons.

Full-back Djed Spence has joined Genoa on loan for the remainder of the season as part of the deal. His temporary stay at Leeds was ended early by the Sky Bet Championship club.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS