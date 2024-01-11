Tottenham complete signing of Romania international Radu Dragusin

Tottenham have completed the signing of Romanian international defender Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa.

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract which will run until 2030. He becomes Spurs' second addition of the January window following the loan arrival of forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Radu Dragusin is signed and sealed 🖊️ pic.twitter.com/HZU4BsO1gY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2024

The move is reported to have cost the North London club an initial £21.5million, with a further £4.3million in achievable add-ons. Full-back Djed Spence has joined Genoa on loan for the remainder of the season as part of the deal. His temporary stay at Leeds was ended early by the Sky Bet Championship club.