Tottenham bring Timo Werner back on loan for next season

Werner joined Spurs in January on a six-month loan and made 14 appearances, scoring twice whilst also providing three assists for Ange Postecoglou’s team.
An option to buy the Germany international permanently was included in the terms of his original loan switch, but Tottenham have made the decision to sign the 28-year-old on another temporary deal.
Ex-Chelsea attacker Werner has put pen to paper on a season-long loan move to bolster Postecoglou’s options ahead of the club’s return to Europe next season.
An option for Spurs to sign Werner on a permanent basis has been included in this new deal for a fee of 10million euros (currently £8.5m), the PA news agency understands.
Earlier on Tuesday, Tottenham also announced back-up goalkeeper Brandon Austin had signed a new five-year contract.
Austin, 25, has progressed through Spurs’ academy and appeared several times in matchday squads, but failed to make his senior debut for the Premier League side so far.
