Aston Villa celebrate

Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery's men show their credentials with win

By Jake Osgathorpe
18:34 · SUN November 26, 2023

After losing three of their first six away games this season, there were question marks over whether Villa's Achilles heel this season would be their form on the road.

Hammerings at Newcastle and Liverpool and a poor showing in defeat against Nottingham Forest made many want to see a statement away win before suggesting Unai Emery's side could be in the hunt for Champions League football this season.

Defying the doubters

Well, they delivered just that when beating Tottenham in their own back yard, a result that lifted them into the top four and just two points off the top of the table.

Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa

Goals from Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins helped Villa turn the game around, and after scoring the eventual winner, Villa played with much more poise than their hosts having looked extremely vulnerable defensively prior.

Emery's side have evolved into a winning machine, and their lofty position is no fluke according to their performances this season.

Villa stats

They rank incredibly highly across a number of key metrics, suggesting that they can mix it with the big boys this season, and, perhaps, beyond.

Unbelievable Unai

Astonishingly, since Unai Emery took over at Villa Park on 1st November 2022, they have accumulated the fourth most points in the league, picking up 77 from 38, an average of 2.03 per game.

Now that is almost certainly top-four levels of points production, just two behind Liverpool over the same time frame and six behind second-placed Arsenal in that table.

Premier League points won since Emery appointed

It is clearly sustainable, and it's clear Villa have taken yet more steps forward this off-season under Emery, with their results continuing at the same level but their underlying data improving on last season's.

They are a scary proposition for any opponent, and will likely be in the Champions League race throughout the season. You can still back them at 4/1 to finish in the top four with certain bookies, which looks a cracking price.

Up next for Villa is a pretty big game in the Europa Conference League, hosting Legia Warsaw, with the pair battling it out for the all-important top spot. Bournemouth away follows in the league next Sunday, before a huge game at home to Manchester City in the following midweek.

It's a big period for Villa, but they have shown they are more than capable of winning anywhere and beating anyone.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

