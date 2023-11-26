After losing three of their first six away games this season, there were question marks over whether Villa's Achilles heel this season would be their form on the road.

Hammerings at Newcastle and Liverpool and a poor showing in defeat against Nottingham Forest made many want to see a statement away win before suggesting Unai Emery's side could be in the hunt for Champions League football this season. Defying the doubters Well, they delivered just that when beating Tottenham in their own back yard, a result that lifted them into the top four and just two points off the top of the table.

Goals from Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins helped Villa turn the game around, and after scoring the eventual winner, Villa played with much more poise than their hosts having looked extremely vulnerable defensively prior. Emery's side have evolved into a winning machine, and their lofty position is no fluke according to their performances this season.

They rank incredibly highly across a number of key metrics, suggesting that they can mix it with the big boys this season, and, perhaps, beyond. Unbelievable Unai Astonishingly, since Unai Emery took over at Villa Park on 1st November 2022, they have accumulated the fourth most points in the league, picking up 77 from 38, an average of 2.03 per game. Now that is almost certainly top-four levels of points production, just two behind Liverpool over the same time frame and six behind second-placed Arsenal in that table.