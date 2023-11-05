Tom Naylor header helps Chesterfield knock out Portsmouth

Tom Naylor's header helped Chesterfield dump his former club Portsmouth out of the FA Cup, winning their first-round tie 1-0.

Naylor scored in the first half as the National League leaders defeated the highest ranked team in the competition at this stage, with Pompey top of League One. Chesterfield gained their deserved lead, and ultimately the winner, just after 30 minutes as Liam Mandeville's free-kick was headed home by Naylor.

It just had to be, didn't it?



122 appearances for Portsmouth but Tom Naylor, now in the colours of Chesterfield, puts the non-league side ahead 🙌#ITVFootball | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/IaO4e0RGDj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 5, 2023