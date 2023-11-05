Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Tom Naylor celebrates Chesterfield goal

Tom Naylor header helps Chesterfield knock out Portsmouth

By Sporting Life
14:34 · SUN November 05, 2023

Tom Naylor's header helped Chesterfield dump his former club Portsmouth out of the FA Cup, winning their first-round tie 1-0.

Naylor scored in the first half as the National League leaders defeated the highest ranked team in the competition at this stage, with Pompey top of League One.

Chesterfield gained their deserved lead, and ultimately the winner, just after 30 minutes as Liam Mandeville's free-kick was headed home by Naylor.

Portsmouth were laboured in looking for a way back into the tie, and Paul Cook’s side held on well to reach round two.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS