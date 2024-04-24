Tom Cleverley appointed Watford head coach on a permanent basis

The 34-year-old was placed in charge on an interim basis when Valerien Ismael was sacked in early March.

Cleverley has subsequently overseen seven Sky Bet Championship matches, in which the Hornets have registered one win, one loss and five draws.

The team had lost six out of eight league games before Ismael was axed. They currently lie 15th in the table with two fixtures remaining, against Sunderland at home on Saturday and then Middlesbrough away to conclude their season.