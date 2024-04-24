Sporting Life
Watford boss Tom Cleverley

Tom Cleverley appointed Watford head coach on a permanent basis

By Sporting Life
16:58 · WED April 24, 2024

Tom Cleverley has been appointed Watford head coach on a permanent deal.

The 34-year-old was placed in charge on an interim basis when Valerien Ismael was sacked in early March.

Cleverley has subsequently overseen seven Sky Bet Championship matches, in which the Hornets have registered one win, one loss and five draws.

The team had lost six out of eight league games before Ismael was axed. They currently lie 15th in the table with two fixtures remaining, against Sunderland at home on Saturday and then Middlesbrough away to conclude their season.

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Cleverley, who was on loan at Watford from the Red Devils in 2009-10, returned to the Vicarage Road outfit from Everton in 2017 and remained part of the squad up to last summer when he retired from playing due to injury.

He subsequently made his first move into coaching with Watford’s academy before taking on the interim head coach role last month.

The club’s statement on Wednesday added that “a full first-team staffing structure for the 2024-25 season will be confirmed soon”.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

