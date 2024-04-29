Football betting tips: TV games Friday: 1pt Herbie Kane to score anytime in Barnsley vs Bolton (19:30) at 11/2 (Sky Bet) Saturday: 2pts Bayern Munich to score 2+ goals vs Stuttgart (14:30) at evens (General) 1.5pts Brackley to beat Boston in 90 minutes (15:30) at 13/10 (General) 1pt Cameron Brannagan 2+ shots on target in Oxford vs Peterborough (19:45) at 11/4 (bet365, Sky Bet) Sunday: 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals in Cagliari vs Lecce (11:30) at 5/4 (General) 1pt Bromley to beat Solihull Moors in 90 minutes (15:00) at 7/5 (General) Monday: To follow... CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Last week's debut column returned a small profit thanks to the corners approach delivering in a few games. In case you missed that one, a small recap of what this is. There is pretty much only one rule to it: as long as it's on TV, you could find it here. It's not simply a case of exclusively covering the big games either – we'll be going across the continent and your TV guide to find selections that catch the eye. It truly is the most exciting point of the season, and I'm not talking about the Premier League. The Sky Bet EFL play-offs get underway while we have televised promotion finals in the National League too. The perfect weekend for football on the box, you'll barely have to move considering the schedule. Feel free to get in touch with me @TomCarnduff with any thoughts on this column and what you'd like to see included or avoided, it's still very much in the early stages. So, let's get into it...

Barnsley vs Bolton Kick-off time: 19:30 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 21/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 23/20 Barnsley went bold in their efforts to secure a play-off spot. They were a constant feature in the top six under Neill Collins but his sacking with one game remaining of the regular season showed what sort of form they were in. Spoiler alert - it wasn't that of a promotion side. A draw with Northampton on final day was enough but it saw them slip to sixth and facing a meeting with third tier rivals Bolton. Wanderers will be confident that they have enough to navigate the play-offs this time around and if you wanted to face any of the other three sides currently involved, you'd say Barnsley. A positive result at Oakwell is imperative if the Tykes are to upset the odds and reach Wembley. For that reason, I'd be avoiding the price on a Bolton win - even if we fancy them across the two legs.

Instead, I'll side with a continuation of what happened for the Northampton game on final day and take HERBIE KANE TO SCORE ANYTIME with odds of 11/2 available. Caretaker boss Martin Devaney deployed a similar back three system, but Luca Connell's return to the midfield allowed Kane the freedom to attack more. It's a strength of his anyway with nine goals on his tally at this point, while only Devante Cole and John McAtee average more shots, but that slight tweak in the middle of the pitch benefits this selection further. McAtee is available at 4s, although there isn't quite the same appeal in the 2/1 and 9/4 available with some firms, making Kane the value pick at the prices.

Herbie Kane to commit 2+ fouls

Barnsley 5+ corners Click here to back with Sky Bet

Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Kick-off time: 14:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Arena

Home 21/20 | Draw 29/10 | Away 11/5 Wow! Look at the price on a Bayern Munich win! You don't get this very often. But, as is the case with most things that look a bit too good to be true, there is a catch. This game is, of course, in the middle of their two legged Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid. You'd expect to see some changes, but there's every chance that Thomas Tuchel surprises with a stronger line-up that isn't simply 'make 11 changes'.

Harry Kane benched? That may not be the case when he played the full 90 - as he often does - prior to their second leg meeting with Arsenal in the last round. You can get even money with multiple bookmakers on BAYERN TO SCORE 2+ GOALS here. CLICK here to back Bayern Munich to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet That does feel a bit safer than going for the straight win. This Stuttgart side can find the net and a high-scoring draw isn't out of the equation either. Backing Bayern to score at least twice has been a winner in 81% of their Bundesliga games this season, with the figure sitting at 80% in contests on the road. Stuttgart may not concede plenty, but Dortmund, Leipzig and Leverkusen all find the net at least once when they visited the MHPArena. We'll take Bayern getting a couple.

Brackley vs Boston Kick-off time: 15:30 BST, Saturday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 5/4 | Draw 9/4 | Away 19/10 The National League North promotion final gets the televised treatment on Saturday afternoon, with Brackley hosting Boston for a spot in the National League on the line. For some context, as I'm fully aware most won't have been following the sixth tier of English football closely, Brackley finished third in the league while Boston were sixth - ten points separated the two teams. That meant the home side here - and it is a home game - advanced straight to the semi-final where they dispatched Chorley in a 1-0 win. For Boston, they've played twice, and when I watched them face Alfreton back in September I didn't think I'd be writing about them in a play-off final. They returned to the Impact Arena to beat Ofton last week. They then surprised many by turning over Scunthorpe - although they were competitive in both meetings with them in the regular season. The thing is, they're yet to score a goal in this play-off campaign - both wins came on penalties after 0-0 draws. At 13/10, the value comes in siding with a BRACKLEY WIN considering what we've seen from them throughout the course of the season. CLICK HERE to back Brackley to win with Sky Bet Seven of their 12 meetings against those also in the promotion picture ended in victory, which includes five of their six home contests. They also beat Boston in both of their games. The Pilgrims, meanwhile, have won two of their 12 with Chorley the only side they managed to beat on the road. With ten of their last 12 at home ending in victory - which includes contests against Alfreton, Chorley (x2), Scunthorpe and Tamworth - we'll side with the favourites for success in 90 minutes.

Oxford vs Peterborough Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 13/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/4 I'm not entirely sure if it's a good thing or not to have faced your play-off opponents so recently in a league contest. If it is a positive, Oxford will be full of confidence. A 5-0 thrashing of the Posh just three weeks prior to this meeting should give them the edge ahead of the first leg. We'll find out just how important psychology is at this time of season - Peterborough need no reminder of their collapse from 4-0 down to Sheffield Wednesday last season. I have Peterborough down as the best team of the four involved in the post-season, even if their form across the final stretch of the season doesn't line up with that. However, I'd be looking towards them getting the job done at London Road, I don't like backing away teams for success in the first legs.

Instead, the 11/4 on CAMERON BRANNAGAN 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET is eye-catching. All of his previous five home starts in the league have delivered at least three shots, with five coming in each of the most recent two against Fleetwood and Stevenage. He missed the previous game between the two sides but returned three shots in their contest at London Road, with one of those being on target. On average, Brannagan sees 1.5 shots on target per home game, and he will be the main threat for the hosts throughout. Just as a note on this, Sky Bet currently have this selection boosted to 4/1 if you can get on and want the bigger price.

Ephron Mason-Clark 2+ shots on target

Joel Randall to score or assist Click here to back with Sky Bet

Cagliari vs Lecce Kick-off time: 11:30 BST, Sunday

TV: TNT Sports 3

Home 11/10 | Draw 9/4 | Away 13/5 Some action from Italy to go with your late Sunday morning coffee, as Cagliari welcome Lecce in a contest of far more importance to the hosts than the visitors. Sure, Lecce aren't mathematically out of the relegation battle, but Cagliari sit just three points above the drop zone of the Serie A table and need a win here to put themselves into a strong position for the final few. The good news for the neutral - and let's be honest that is going to be basically everyone here - is that Cagliari home games usually deliver some entertainment. Only Frosinone, Roma and Sassuolo (all 3.2) see a higher average of goals in home games this season. Only the first of that trio (13) and Napoli (12) have returned a higher figure with OVER 2.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet The positive is that both sides have been contributing when it comes to Cagliari. They've scored 25 and conceded 28 in front of their own supporters. Lecce have had 3-0 results either way in each of their last two on the road, so we'll take the overs line rather than siding with a BTTS element to it as well (although that's available around the 8/5 mark if you're after something bigger).

Bromley vs Solihull Moors Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Sunday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 11/8 | Draw 12/5 | Away 8/5 Solihull's 4-0 hammering of Barnet in the semi-final was a surprise result to say the last. Add that to the 4-2 home win over Halifax and it's been a very positive post-season campaign so far - but Bromley will pose a huge challenge. They've been a constant top three side since beating Fylde in mid-November, and in the play-off positions after their victory over Oldham two months before.

Not only have they been strong throughout, but the Bromley end should significantly outnumber the Solihull Moors one at the national stadium. At the odds, I'm happy to side with the 7/5 on BROMLEY TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES. CLICK HERE to back Bromley to win with Sky Bet A team who has featured in the play-off picture for a few seasons now, this Bromley outfit is the strongest that they've had during that period. Led by Michael Cheek's 21 goals so far, a repeat of their blistering start to the second-half of the semi-final against Altrincham would be more than enough to secure promotion.

We could well see a contest where Solihull are allowed to have the majority of possession with Bromley happy to sit and wait for their opportunities - that was a successful route when the two met recently. In what could be a tight contest, a Bromley win delivers the most appeal.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Crawley vs MK Dons Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Monday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Crewe vs Doncaster Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Monday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

