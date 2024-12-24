Football betting tips: Premier League, EFL, Serie A Friday 1pt Brentford 5+ corners vs Brighton (19:30) at 13/10 (BetVictor) Saturday 1.5pts Over 2.5 goals in Lazio vs Atalanta (19:45) at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sunday 1.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Shrewsbury vs Northampton (15:00) at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 1pt Southampton 15+ fouls committed vs Crystal Palace (15:00) at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Southampton 17+ fouls committed vs Crystal Palace (15:00) at 9/1 (Sky Bet) Further selections to follow... CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Alright then, we're back to the weekend. This weekend sees the Premier League continue with a couple of fixtures on Friday night before the next Matchday begins on Sunday. The EFL is also back for another round on the same day, as is the Scottish Premiership, while Serie A do their round of festive fixtures over the next few days. So, plenty of football to get stuck into during the, well, never-ending cycle of football to get stuck into. As was the case in the last column, I won't be putting as many selections up because of the huge number of games over the next week or so. Warnock, disciplined, etc. We begin in England's top-flight on Friday.

Brighton vs Brentford Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Home 8/13 | Draw 16/5 | Away 18/5 You may think that Brighton are a short price to win this game considering their recent form. That's not a bad opinion to have at all but it's not exactly like the Brentford price is particularly appealing either given their horrendous showings on the road. Thomas Frank's side are the best home team in the division but the worst away. They've gained one point from a possible 24 in away contests this season. Just stay clear of the match market here to be honest. Instead, the styles of the two sides involved and the likely game state means that the 13/10 on BRENTFORD 5+ CORNERS is worth considering. CLICK HERE to back Brentford 5+ corners with Sky Bet The Bees have achieved this in each of their last three away games in all competitions with the game before that seeing four in the 0-0 draw with Everton.

It's hardly a surprise when we consider that they are often chasing the game when they're not in front of their own supporters. That is always a strong factor for corner betting. Brighton's own defensive style leaves them open to conceding corners, as they have been doing in recent weeks. Teams do have space available on the counter attack and it often leads to the ball being deflected behind. With Brentford a side not afraid to use their width too, I'll side with them hitting a low enough corner marker for some interest at the price.

Lazio vs Atalanta Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Saturday

Home 15/8 | Draw 23/10 | Away 11/8 Saturday night sees two of the best attacks in the Italian top-flight face-off as Lazio welcome Atalanta. Atalanta have scored a league-high 42 goals after 17 games while Lazio are third in this area with 32. According to the underlying numbers, the expected goals (xG) has these as the leading sides. It's why the 5/6 on OVER 2.5 GOALS is the bet to back. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet No side has seen this be a winning selection in games more than Lazio this season - 14 of their 17 games seeing at least three scored.

In home games, it's a perfect eight from eight with the average standing at 3.6 goals. It's happened more times than not in Atalanta's contests on the road. Even with that solid Atalanta defence, Lazio possess the quality in attack to find the net at least once. They're also looking to bounce back after a 6-0 thrashing by Inter in their last home game. It's interesting they're not a particularly high shot volume side either, instead focusing on the quality of the chances by creating them closer to goal. It explains their high overall xG figure. Lazio have managed just two clean sheets in their eight home games this season too. It looks a match-up with all the potential for goals at both ends.

Crystal Palace vs Southampton Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 23/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 19/10 I'm going to go for a repeat of what was ultimately a winning approach in Southampton's clash with West Ham on Boxing Day. The point made in the last column was that Ivan Jurić's Torino sides would always rank low on tackles completed but high for fouls committed. In 23/24, they were 20th for tackles and eighth for fouls. In 22/23, it was 20th for tackles and fifth for fouls. In 21/22, it was 17th for tackles and first for fouls. So in Jurić's first game at the helm, the Saints returned 15+ FOULS COMMITTED and I'm willing to take the 7/2 on a repeat performance here. CLICK HERE to back Southampton 15+ fouls committed with Sky Bet This is a bet that I will be looking to in the coming weeks if it either wins or goes close. It's something worth taking while the value is available.

The fact that Southampton hit the fouls line in the last game - we took them for 14+ at 10/3 - suggests that Jurić is getting his philosophy across despite only being there for less than a week. If you want a slightly different approach, one player of interest is Lesley Ugochukwu who finished the game with three fouls. The midfielder is available at 11/4 with 365 for a card. And again, with the prices available, I'll also back 17+ FOULS COMMITTED at a price of 9/1. CLICK HERE to back Southampton 17+ fouls committed with Sky Bet They are the visitors in this one, and with Palace expected to be on the front foot, there is a chance of the fouls line going high.