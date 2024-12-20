This column is being published a little later than usual so apologies for that. One of those daft winter illnesses has really got hold of me this week so in terms of productivity, it's been far from my highest...and I'm lazy enough anyway. But we go into this weekend on the back of a solid enough showing last time out with Hoffenheim smashing their high corners requirement for a profit of +12.54pts. Enough about that - tooooooo boring - we're onto the final weekend before Christmas and the incredibly busy period of football that it brings so we've got a lot to go at. Let's get into it then, starting with a Friday night game as ever.

The winger provided a season-high four chances on Sunday, meaning that three of his last four games have seen at least three. Despite this, no assists have arrived across this period. This is a West Ham side who concede so many chances too. They sit 4th for highest expected goals against (xGA) allowed in the Premier League after 16 games with 29.07. Given Brighton's own style, I'd expect Mitoma to see chances to create a goal.

Swindon vs Grimsby Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 6/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 15/8 Grimsby's season has been one in which they've had no issues hitting the road. The Mariners are Sky Bet League Two's second-best away side after gaining 19 points from a possible 30. Only Port Vale have gained more (21), yet they've had a game extra. Town are unbeaten in their last seven league away games - six of those have been victories. Combine this with them occupying a spot in the play-offs and confidence will be high. The same can't be said for Swindon. They're two points clear of the relegation zone and Ian Holloway had to be pulled away from supporters following last weekend's defeat to Bradford.

An away win features in This Week's Acca so I won't include it here as well, but I will take the 7/4 on GRIMSBY 2+ GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Grimsby 2+ goals with Sky Bet David Artell's side have achieved this in wins over Carlisle, Morecambe and Salford during this away run - the first two occupying the current relegation spots. You're never truly certain with what you're going to get from Grimsby, but I'm happy to take 2+ goals at the price given the fact they've scored three or more in two of their last three league outings.