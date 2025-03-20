I actually like international football and believe that some who claim they don't are just saying so because it's the popular thing to do. And when the tournaments come around, yer 'FOOTY BANTER BETTING' style twitter accounts will be at it with stuff like 'THREE GAMES EVERY DAY FOR THE NEXT 10 DAYS 😍' posting. Hang on, back in November you were going 'Not ANOTHER international break 😴' , weren't you? So which is it? You want the tournaments but not a process to actually decide who competes in them? Oh, let's just put the best teams in shall we? But that's not very competitive is it? That's not very anti-European Super League of you? 'Football is for the FANS 😤' was the line wheeled out when the televised fixtures were announced. It's almost like you post absolute bollocks for interaction, isn't it? Sorry, where were we again? Something about international football. Ah yes, it's the international break. That's fine. It's football and you've got some good games to go at too. Same approach as recent weeks but with an international flavour. We're going on a worldwide tour, baaayy-beeee.

Brazil vs Colombia Kick-off time: 00:45 GMT, Friday

TV: Premier Sports 1

Home 3/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 4/1 Don't let this one catch you out, it's taking place in the early hours of Friday morning - 'Thursday night' in old money. It's televised too if you're wide awake. Brazil face Colombia in a battle of two near-equally matched sides in the standings. The visitors are actually a point ahead after 12 qualification matches, although 13 of their 19 points gained have come in front of their own supporters. What this game does give us is the appealing value on 10/3 on COLOMBIA OVER 4.5 CORNERS. It's a low enough line for involvement. CLICK HERE to back Colombia Over 4.5 corners with Sky Bet Only Venezuela (17.6) average more crosses attempted than Colombia (17.0) during this qualification period, although they top the charts for average number of shots (14.67).

Néstor Lorenzo's side took nine when travelling to Bolivia in October, with ten coming in a draw at Peru the month before. When these two sides played at Copa America, Colombia took five corners. An away contest at Ecuador delivered six corners during this qualification period too. They're outsiders for success here so the game state could play a part as well. While 4+ is appealing enough at 13/8, I'll be greedy and want one more at 10/3.

Ecuador vs Venezuela Kick-off time: 21:00 GMT, Friday

TV: Premier Player

Home 29/20 | Draw 9/5 | Away 19/10 The nature of South American World Cup qualification means that they are well underway - every nation has played 12 qualifiers already. The top six qualify automatically with the team in seventh featuring in an inter-confederation play-off to decide who reaches the tournament next year. Tucked comfortably inside the top six is Ecuador and they should be confident of another three points on their tally when they welcome Venezuela on Friday night. The hosts would be second had they not been deducted three points due to paperwork issues surrounding Byron Castillo, but it's not had a significant impact on their qualification hopes. At 6/1, I'm willing to side with VENEZUELA OVER 5.5 CORNERS here. They are yet to win an away game in this qualification spell so the game state is likely to be a factor, but the style in which they operate is also handy for corner hopefuls.

No side has averaged more crosses than Venezuela (17.6) in CONMEBOL qualifying. That's, obviously, despite the fact they haven't been performing as well as the majority of others. They took four corners vs Chile, five against Bolivia, four against Peru, five against Brazil and four in Colombia. Five of the six away have seen them deliver at least four. The value certainly appeals in having them to hit the six marker - something they've come very close to doing already.

Uruguay vs Argentina Kick-off time: 23:30 GMT, Friday

Home 29/20 | Draw 9/5 | Away 19/10 I've scrambled around trying to find out if this is a televised game here in the UK. It doesn't look like it is officially, but Premier Sports is streaming a few of the qualifiers from South America, while some betting apps may well also have the rights so it's worth checking out if you fancy some late night footy. I'll certainly be looking for it. Why? Because who is in charge of Uruguay? Marcelo Bielsa 🥰 The absence of Lionel Messi goes some way to explaining why Uruguay are favourites for victory in front of their own supporters and their attack-minded approach should make this an entertaining watch against the current world champions. The CORNERS line is set much lower than what we usually see and that's largely down to Argentina's involvement. They are on the lower end of the crossing scale but higher in terms of shots.

The first pick comes in taking the OVER 8.5 CORNERS price of 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Over 8.5 corners with Sky Bet Because of Uruguay's style, they are capable of covering the majority of this line themselves. Bielsa's style operates with an attacking approach, use of the width and aiming to get the ball into the box with low, driven crosses. Ideal for corners betting. I'll also side with URUGUAY OVER 5.5 CORNERS at a nice 12/5. CLICK HERE to back Over 5.5 Uruguay corners with Sky Bet Uruguay have taken 6+ corners in each of their three home games since the end of the Copa America, with eight coming in a 0-0 draw against Paraguay.