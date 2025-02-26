Football betting tips: Bundesliga, LaLiga, Eredivisie, Ligue 2, Danish Superliga, Swiss Super League Friday 1pt Aarhus Over 5.5 corners vs Randers (18:00) at 5/4 (bet365, Sky Bet) 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Clermont Foot vs Caen (19:00) at 7/4 (Sky Bet) Saturday 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Bochum vs Hoffenheim (14:30) at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Lausanne Sports vs Servette (19:30) at 7/5 (William Hill) 2pts Over 10.5 corners in Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen (20:00) at 20/23 (BetVictor, BoyleSports) Sunday 1pt Over 10.5 corners in Osasuna vs Valencia (20:00) at 6/4 (Betfred, BoyleSports) Further tips to follow... CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

I'm continuing on with the corners approach, and with some extra time available this week, I've delved further into the relationship between attempted crosses and corners taken. The top line was that teams who attempt a higher number of crosses are also awarded more corners. This isn't the case for every team but it does follow a general pattern. But a deeper dive into the statistics give further strength to the argument. It's not the sole reason why; far from it. Other factors such as game state, shots attempted and even the nature of the crosses all add to the mix. Yet targeting those who are on the higher end of the scale for overall crosses attempted usually leads to success in higher corner lines. Looking at Europe's big five leagues - Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 Premier League and Serie A - 70% of teams who rank in the top four for average crosses attempted per 90 also rank in the top six for corners taken.

Serie A performs well in this category with all four hitting the required top six area, with Germany's top-flight also seeing three of the four - Bremen ranking ninth for corners from fourth most-attempted crosses.

It's also a case of crosses excluding corners being the same teams ranking highly. While it may feel obvious, it's a positive to see the numbers backing this relationship up. We'll continue targeting teams with high crossing rates but ensuring it is still the right sort of match-up for corners to happen.

Randers vs Aarhus Kick-off time: 18:00 GMT, Friday

Home 2/1 | Draw 2/1 | Away 5/4 The Danish Superligaen is one of the leagues where the corner count typically goes higher - 60% of the 113 matches played so far having double figures for match corners. One of those contributing has been Aarhus. They've taken 116 corners across 19 outings - an average of 6.11 per game. Only Midtjylland have taken more and that's hardly a surprise when we factor in the high amount of crosses AGF are attempting.

Under the guidance of former Brentford, Leeds and Wigan boss Uwe Rösler, they've attempted 24.9 crosses per 90 this season - that is far higher than any the previously mentioned Midtjylland who sit second with 20.0. It's why there's value in taking the 5/4 on AARHUS OVER 5.5 CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Aarhus Over 5.5 corners Randers sit fifth in the table and they've typically started well in home games. They've scored the first goal in seven of nine in front of their own supporters. It's more mixed for Aarhus in terms of getting the first on the road and there could well be a situation where they are chasing the game. Even if not, they've shown their ability to get corners based on the style of play. In what is a contest which could go either way, we'll side with the competitive nature leading to a higher corner count.

Clermont Foot vs Caen Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Friday

Home 11/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 11/5 Ligue 2 has been on my corners radar and Friday presents a meeting with two sides who look towards their width in attack. Caen average the third-highest number of crosses per 90 in the French second tier while Clermont Foot are fifth. Combined, the average crosses per 90 for both teams is 41.8 - that is high. It's no surprise then that this often leads to CORNERS, making OVER 10.5 a play at 29/20. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 corners with Sky Bet It's a nice match-up in that it's two struggling sides. Clermont are 16th of 18 while Caen are bottom. A significant three points are up for grabs for the winner in their quest for survival. Granted that basically every other team is better than them, but Caen have conceded the first goal in seven of 11 on the road. For Clermont, they've scored the first in half of 12 at home. There is a real potential that it becomes a chase for one of the sides during the contest. There's also a case to be made for both. Half of those Clermont home games have seen the corner count hit double figures while it's 64% for Caen away. The reverse fixture did see each team taking four but that was impacted by the fact the only goal was scored in the 89th minute. Anything much earlier brings the game state into play. And Clermont's home corner average is somewhat impacted by totals against the better teams. There were ten corners when facing Red Star (15th) with 14 against Rodez (13th). They took seven in the loss to Ajaccio (11th). The same applies to Caen. The away win at Martigues (17th) saw 11 match corners and a draw with Red Star had 17. I'll side with this one seeing at least 11 at the prices.

Bochum vs Hoffenheim Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 11/8 | Draw 5/2 | Away 17/10 A look at one of the graphs included in the intro of this column will show one of these teams. Hoffenheim lead the way for crosses attempted in the Bundesliga and that has led to them sitting sixth for corners taken. Saturday takes them to a Bochum side who also look to their width. At 11/8, taking OVER 10.5 CORNERS is the play. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 corners with Sky Bet This has been a winning selection in 52% of Hoffenheim's games this season while it's 48% for Bochum. That's hardly a surprise given game states and the way they play.

Bochum do look to utilise the middle of the pitch far more than Hoffenheim but they rank fifth for crosses attempted across all teams. It hasn't quite translated directly to corners as they rank 13th in that area yet they took nine in a recent home defeat to Freiburg with six in a 3-3 draw with Leipzig before that. This has been a winning pick in five of Hoffenheim's 11 on the road too, with 12 against Dortmund and ten at Bremen - two sides who rank in the top four for crosses attempted.

Servette aren't far behind either with their 22.5 average placing them fifth in this metric. It's no real surprise they took 12 corners when chasing the game the last time these two sides met. Lausanne have taken at least five corners in each of their six home league games since then - each team plays each other three times at this stage which is why it's the second home counter for them against Saturday's opposition. The other meeting delivered a total of nine corners and the value in there being a few more this time around. Odds correct at 2115 GMT (27/02/25)

Feyenoord vs NEC Nijmegen Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/9 | Draw 10/3 | Away 9/2 A contest which should be a straightforward home win, which can be problematic in corners betting, but NEC Nijmegen's involvement could well see the count go high. They travel to Feyenoord with both teams sitting in the top three for crosses attempted per 90 this season - that's resulted in them in the top four for corners taken.

Prices that are just shy of even money are available on OVER 10.5 CORNERS in the contest. CLICK HERE to back Over 10.5 corners with Sky Bet This has been a winner in 55% of NEC's away games this season with the corner count hitting double figures in 73%. Largely thanks to PSV's efforts the corner tally reached 18 in NEC's trip there in September but they did take six corners in a trip to Alkmaar who are currently level on points with Feyenoord. They have seen double figures for corners in 64% of their home games and the opponents' lack of contribution is largely the reason it falls short. NEC should have enough about them to pitch in with a few, making 11 a total to target on Saturday night. Odds correct at 2125 GMT (27/02/25)

Osasuna take the lead more often than not in home games. They've scored the first in eight of 13 and a similar situation leaves Valencia chasing. Valencia took five when chasing at 1-0 down against Villarreal in their last away game while they still took four despite being hammered 7-1 by Barcelona. They had seven when leading for a matter of minutes at Espanyol with the same amount after conceding 20 minutes in against Valladolid. While it still has a chance regardless, Osasuna scoring first really adds to the potential of the bet. At the prices, it's worth a go. Odds correct at 2130 GMT (27/02/25)