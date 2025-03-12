It'll come as no surprise to those who have been following this column over the past few weeks that the same approach will be taken here. I've been fascinated by the potential of corners in the right matches. Games where two styles contribute a good part, with a likely game state a significant factor too. The main aim has been by looking at the relationship between crossing and corners. A high volume of both is what we're after, although of course the odds factor that in. Yet, we can also see what sort of crosses teams are making. Driven crosses more likely to be deflected behind than floated crosses which are easily claimed by the goalkeeper. A number of leagues are in focus here, with further games to come following initial publication due to odds availability.

St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Mix

Home 6/5 | Draw 9/4 | Away 11/5 Friday's Bundesliga offering is hardly one that will catch the attention of many but it's a significant enough game in the battle for survival. St. Pauli are just two points above the bottom three with Hoffenheim six clear. The hosts have failed to win any of their last six games - a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg bringing an end to a four-game losing run. Hoffenheim have been better and the situation looks far less worrying than it was prior to the winter break. At a best price of 7/4, with 17/10 and 13/8 prices floating elsewhere, I'm intrigued by HOFFENHEIM TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Hoffenheim to take the most corners with Sky Bet It's a meeting of two sides on opposite ends of the crossing scale. Hoffenheim attempt plenty; St. Pauli do not.

Perhaps that's a slight exaggeration on St. Pauli's part because there are teams who attempt fewer but they remain on the lower end for it. The visitors are league leaders in this area. Hoffenheim attempt an average of 22.2 per match but that figure stands at 23.0 since Christian Ilzer's appointment in mid-November. With Hoffenheim conceding the first goal in seven of 12 on the road too, I'll side with them having the most corners.

Las Palmas vs Alaves Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV: LaLiga TV

Home 19/10 | Draw 2/1 | Away 6/4 An intriguing-looking clash to kick off the LaLiga weekend with Las Palmas hosting Alaves on Friday night. The hosts sit 19th in the LaLiga table with Alaves one place and two points above. It's certainly a match-up where both will be desperate to grab all three points on offer. Considering their style of play, I'm happy to take a chance on the 11/5 for ALAVES OVER 5.5 CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Alaves Over 5.5 corners with Sky Bet Alaves rank highly in terms of crosses attempted with their seasonal average sitting at 21.44. However, a managerial change has boosted that slightly - they've averaging 22.0 crosses per match under Eduardo Coudet.

They took a total over nine corners following 30 attempted crosses in their recent draw at Mallorca and game state does play its part. Coudet's side have conceded the first goal in five of their last six, with the 1-0 win over Villarreal last time out bringing an end to that run. Taking Alaves to see over 4.5 corners is still an odds-against price, but I'll try and squeeze out an extra bit of value by taking them for six or more.

I've targeted Rennes previously due to their new crossing-focused approach in attack following Habib Beye's appointment as their head coach. They now average 19.33 crosses per game under him, with the figure standing at 14.88 under previous boss Jorge Sampaoli and 17.70 with Julien Stéphan at the helm before. They took five corners in a recent win at Montpellier, with nine coming in a home with over Reims. Lens have seen the corner count hitting double figures in 42% of home contests this season but that's largely due to the away side not contributing. With Rennes in town, it's worth siding with a higher line.