Football betting tips: Ligue 1, Bundesliga
Saturday
1.25pt Werder Bremen Over 3.5 corners vs Leverkusen (14:30) at 5/2 (BetVictor)
1pt Werder Bremen Over 4.5 corners vs Leverkusen (14:30) at 5/1 (bet365)
0.75pt Werder Bremen Over 5.5 corners vs Leverkusen (14:30) at 10/1 (bet365)
1.25pt Lens Over 4.5 corners vs Marseille (20:05) at 11/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Lens Over 5.5 corners vs Marseille (20:05) at 4/1 (bet365)
0.75pt Lens Over 6.5 corners vs Marseille (20:05) at 7/1 (bet365)
It's the same avenue as recent weeks but this edition goes for a slightly different route.
Corners remain the bet as the past few weekends have delivered some interesting and encouraging results. Targeting the right games has seen winners or games fall just short - there hasn't really been one which has ended up miles off.
Rather than travel around Europe trying to find games with corners potential, I'm instead going to focus on just a few but ladder the lines.
And in this case, it's outsiders with shorter lines to hit. Teams who the betting don't believe will succeed but their style should see them have opportunities from set-piece situations.
The crosses attempted and corners taken relationship has been utilised again to pick out the teams of interest, with the right potential game state also factored in.
We'll see how the latest attempt goes and whether it's a path we continue down.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen
- Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday
- Home 1/4 | Draw 19/4 | Away 9/1
This game delivers an interesting dynamic for Bayer Leverkusen.
Trailing Bayern Munich by eight points in the Bundesliga table, they are also three goals down to that same opponent in their Champions League round of 16 tie ahead of next week's second leg.
Xabi Alonso's side were deservedly beaten at the Allianz on Wednesday night and with the other fixture just days after this, we're currently unsure where the priority lies - even if it's a huge task to overturn the European deficit.
Werder Bremen are the visitors on Saturday, with the prices available making it worthwhile laddering OVER 3.5 BREMEN CORNERS, alongside OVER 4.5 and OVER 5.5.
Bremen sit on the higher end of crosses attempted in Europe's big five leagues this season but that hasn't directly translated to corners.
What helps though recently is their poor run of form. They've lost their last five in all competitions with six or more corners taken by them in each of the last four.
Even if Leverkusen rotate, there is a likelihood that they could take the lead given the difference in quality of both sides. That creates the situation where Bremen are chasing.
And because they're such big outsiders, it's had an impact on the prices available in this market - low lines are available at big odds.
Leipzig took seven corners when facing Leverkusen in between two Champions League fixtures at the end of January, while Mönchengladbach had six before Leverkusen's trip to Atletico Madrid. St. Pauli had four before Alonso's side faced Inter.
Marseille vs Lens
- Kick-off time: 20:05 GMT, Saturday
- Home 8/15 | Draw 16/5 | Away 9/2
Lens are an interesting prospect when it comes to corners betting.
They're not exactly flying in the French top-flight, in fact they sit ninth in the Ligue 1 table, and yet they rank highly for both crosses attempted and corners taken.
Heading to Marseille as big outsiders gives us value in taking LENS OVER 4.5 CORNERS as well as OVER 5.5 and OVER 6.5.
Lens are averaging 5.92 corners taken per game, with their 22.21 crosses attempted ranking them fourth of 96 teams who feature in Europe's big five leagues.
They took nine in a recent loss to Le Havre, with 11 at Nantes before that and seven against Strasbourg. It helps they're on a four-game losing run.
Marseille have lost just two of their 12 league games in front of their own supporters this season and have grabbed the first goal in seven of those.
A repeat would be ideal for this bet as it adds in the game state factor. Even if not, Lens' style will always make it a contender.
Having taken four corners at PSG, seven at Monaco and three at Nice, I'll back Will Still's side to float around the required area in their Saturday night encounter.
Odds correct at 1740 GMT (06/03/25) unless otherwise stated
