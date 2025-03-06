It's the same avenue as recent weeks but this edition goes for a slightly different route.

Corners remain the bet as the past few weekends have delivered some interesting and encouraging results. Targeting the right games has seen winners or games fall just short - there hasn't really been one which has ended up miles off.

Rather than travel around Europe trying to find games with corners potential, I'm instead going to focus on just a few but ladder the lines.

And in this case, it's outsiders with shorter lines to hit. Teams who the betting don't believe will succeed but their style should see them have opportunities from set-piece situations.

The crosses attempted and corners taken relationship has been utilised again to pick out the teams of interest, with the right potential game state also factored in.

We'll see how the latest attempt goes and whether it's a path we continue down.