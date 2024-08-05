It's finally the week of the Sky Bet EFL season.

Football's never-ending cycle renews for its 2024/25 edition, with 72 clubs battling it out for glory, unfounded hope or simply survival across the three divisions. The Notebook has been looking at a number of topics throughout the summer but this edition, as you'd expect, puts focus on the Sky Bet Championship ahead of its kick-off on Friday night. Games are split across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so whatever happens, we're going to get talking points to keep us occupied throughout.

Fair to say I am quite excited for it to begin. There are a number of things to consider for the next few days, all of which are discussed below. Blades in for a slow start? Sheffield United's summer has largely been one of frustration. Slow work in the transfer market but fairly positive when things have happened. Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare are the eye-catching permanent additions, with the arrival of Harrison Burrows from Peterborough another big plus after his League One campaign. But so much still needs to happen as the Blades aim for a Premier League return.

Callum O'Hare has joined Sheffield United this summer

This is a squad still lacking in enough depth for a 46-game season. To say this is a significant four weeks for the club would be an understatement. Takeover talk continues and whether or not that actually happens before the window (cliché time) SLAMS SHUT will have a huge impact on their position in the final table. Injuries are already starting to hit too. While they may not have the toughest of starts, there may be some value in opposing them across the first few weeks of the season. Preston are by no means a quality outfit in this division but I may give some serious consideration to the 2/1 general price on them winning come Friday night. Hull's worrying pre-season Another side who have cause for concern following pre-season is Hull, with a thin squad desperately needing reinforcements on the back of a summer campaign which delivered four defeats and two draws from six outings. Results aren't everything but it is a big worry. This doesn't look a team massively prepared for the early parts of the campaign. They've spent the summer adjusting to Tim Walter's way of playing but, as highlighted in a previous edition of The Notebook, they are far too open defensively and teams will make the most of this.

It could be a tough time at Hull for Tim Walter

Hull have been presented with a favourable set of opening fixtures as they start with home games against Bristol City and Millwall alongside a trip to Plymouth. However, due to their poor organisation, I'd be hugely surprised if Hull managed to keep a clean sheet in August despite facing 'easier' opponents, and the 2/1 that Bristol City find the net twice on the opening weekend makes some appeal. Bristol City to score 2+ goals and Hull 6+ corners looks an intriguing little multiple when prices are fully available based on what I've seen from their pre-season showings. Are West Brom ready? This is quite a negative column so far isn't it? Sorry about that, but it always seems easier to talk about the clubs to avoid rather than those to target (I think). Next up is West Brom, with the simple question: are they actually ready for this season? Ten of the 20 players who featured in their final day victory over Preston - a result which secured their spot in the play-offs - are no longer at the club. Only five have been brought in.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom could struggle in the opening weeks

It appears to be a clear out. Sky Sports then reported over the weekend that the club are working under an 'EFL-imposed business plan' which does limit their ability to bring players in. Pre-season concluded with a 4-1 hammering to Birmingham, their fifth defeat from six - four of those coming against sides who will play their football at a lower level this season. We have, of course, got to factor in that this is pre-season and the variety of squads. A trip to Loftus Road to face QPR awaits them next. Good prices are available on that contest - the home side certainly appeal based on the state of their opponents. Set-piece joy for Leeds? Leeds's price for success keeps getting shorter. Daniel Farke's side are 11/4 in places to be lifting the Sky Bet Championship title at the end of the season. So how do we actually find some value in this team? I've looked towards Mateo Joseph as top goalscorer at 14s in my outright preview of the season having been very impressed with his pre-season showings. Set-pieces could be the way to do this in the opening few weeks. Against Valencia, their centre-backs had great chances to score. Pascal Struijk saw a header saved from a Dan James free-kick while Joe Rodon was also denied having risen highest from Ilia Gruev's corner - both of those coming in the first-half.

Pascal Struijk's chance vs Valencia

Joe Rodon's chance vs Valencia

Leeds are 4/11 to beat Portsmouth on opening weekend and we can expect their corner count to go quite high considering it's a home contest. What that presents is both Struijk and Rodon, the likely centre-back partnership, with chances to score. Some bookmakers will likely offer big prices on either in the anytime market. Expect to see a number of names at short odds when the players are priced up - anything at 10s or above on a centre-back may therefore provide appeal. Boro looking sharp Another team I have high hopes for this season is Middlesbrough, who looked good, if wasteful, in their 1-0 win over Dutch side Heerenveen in their final pre-season game. I say wasteful, and look I am by no means a prolific striker at the top level so feel free to disregard my opinions, but I don't think shots in good positions should end up going out for throw-ins. Against a side who finished 11th in Eredivisie last season, Michael Carrick's men put together some nice attacks and created good opportunities to score. They missed a penalty before scoring with their second - that being the final kick of the game.

Middlesbrough's high press nearly caught Heerenveen out

Not only that but their high press proved problematic and nearly led to a high turnover resulting in a goal. If they can be effective like that again, it'll put them in a really good position against Luke Williams' Swansea on Saturday. Having players forward when attacking was another feature of their play. While nothing new, of course, it's refreshing to see them looking sharp in possession this close to a new season.

They also committed men forward in attack

A shot to the near post ended the above attack but three players driving towards goal would have seen it likely fall into the path of an oncoming attacker if it was an on-target effort across to the other side. Prices of 17/20 and 5/6 are available that they win their next contest.