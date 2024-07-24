I can't believe we're still so far away from the season getting underway.

A major European championship, combined with the Copa America, the Olympics beginning and then the friendlies means that my football viewing has been non-stop for a while now. I do have to constantly remind myself of how early into the pre-season campaign we still are. But we're still getting some good insight into the season ahead, even if the games aren't as frequent as they will be in the next week or so. A lot of clubs are currently on tours elsewhere, with a few Premier League sides facing each other in the States. The first Notebook of the season looked at those playing games before they were scheduled to be abroad. This does mean that there isn't as much to talk about this time around yet there are still a few points to highlight. Brighton's fun could come at a cost I spent my Wednesday morning watching Brighton's 5-1 win over Kashima Antlers to get a first look at how they may shape up under Fabian Hürzeler's guidance. A note to say well done to the Premier League club by the way. Free to watch on their website without the need for an account - take note, those who charge to view these friendlies. It was a mixture of a few first team players and youngsters. The Seagulls lined up in a 3-4-3 formation with Kaoru Mitoma used as a left wing-back in the first-half. They remain a good watch. The succession plan was in place so there was no expectation that they'd drastically change their base way of playing. It remains one intent on attack.

Brighton's build-up positions

The forward players are advanced in the build-up, with midfielders rotating in and out to try and provide a passing option to the centre-backs. They also encourage the opposition to press them when the centre-backs are in possession - it's a team craving space to attack.

Brighton's left centre-back occasionally moved forward to add more numbers

It was interesting to see the left centre-back of the trio occasionally drive forward into midfield when another defender has it to try and swell the numbers in that area. Don't be surprised if we get an open play goal from whoever is it that position at some stage across the opening weeks of the campaign. Brighton look controlled in possession and create enough chances, it's just their ultra aggressive approach out of it which may catch them out this season. Obviously, this is just one game where the majority of first team players weren't available but it does give us an insight into their ideal way of playing under the new coach.

Brighton commit players forward in a high press

A man-to-man set-up saw them break away when the opposition were playing backwards in their own half. It's a gamble that will pay off as some stage as they catch a goalkeeper or defender out but it does leave spaces behind to play into. They looked to regain their shape but there's a period of time in an opposition attack where they've bypassed half of the outfield players facing them. Against those who were strong at fast breaks last season - think Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Wolves - Brighton may face some issues. I need to see a little bit more of them before their opening game against Everton though to fully understand if this may be a long-term problem or not. Get into the Gruev I've been keen to see Leeds in the early stages of pre-season given their odds to win the Sky Bet Championship title - they are well clear of their rivals across all the bookmakers' lists. Daniel Farke's side are a best price of 7/2 to finish top with Burnley next up at 8s, followed by Luton and Middlesbrough at 11/1. The early signs suggest a really good season. They beat 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 4-1 as part of their top secret pre-season tour on Wednesday with Mateo Joseph getting two (remember the top goalscorer shout for when the odds become available). Farke did speak about a desire to add more numbers to the midfield before the transfer window closes and this does create some value in backing Ilia Gruev to strike in the early weeks if this doesn't happen. He looked in a far more advanced position with Ethan Ampadu his midfield partner. That led to him gaining possession high up the pitch before connecting with Brenden Aaronson's through ball to round the goalkeeper and score the first of the contest.

Ilia Gruev picks up the ball high up the pitch

He then connects with a through ball to round the keeper and score

The 24-year-old only found the net once last season - his clever, deceptive free-kick against Norwich in the play-off semi-final - which does hopefully mean big prices will be on offer when they take on Portsmouth on opening weekend. If Gruev is starting alongside Ampadu, there's every chance we see a repeat. This midfield pairing may give him more licence to get forward and contribute in attack. Oh, and this game may have been on a delay, but Leeds were another to broadcast this without the need for a subscription. Derby's off-day Results aren't massively important at this stage of pre-season - a lot of the focus on 'fitness' and 'getting up to speed' - but Derby's 4-0 defeat to Chesterfield on Wednesday caught my eye. It was a strong-looking Rams side as well travelling to a side who are favourites to win Sky Bet League Two. The nature of the goals was the biggest problem. Perhaps we can put to down to still being in July and a team who are yet to get going, but this is on the back of a training camp in Spain.

The first saw Ebou Adams and Callum Elder nearly collide before Ollie Banks chipped the goalkeeper inside the area, the second a cross that found Will Grigg with space in between two defenders for a header. The third a bizarre free-kick that the trialist goalkeeper - which social media says is Rohan Luthra - allowed the ball to go over him with no effort to make the save. The fourth and final had Darren Robinson bullied off the ball before James Berry converted from close range - another who was unmarked.

I want to make clear that my look at them for relegation is nothing to do with this result, the 5/1 was something that caught my interest on the basis of a newly-promoted side, yet it has made me put the Rams on the radar for the remainder of their pre-season campaign. This looks a squad still short for the step-up in leagues. The short-priced favourites When it comes to the new season, the main talking point across the entire EFL is arguably Birmingham. The Blues suffered relegation from the Championship and have spent significantly as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking. Some bookmakers have gone as short as 15/8 that they win the title. It's a balance between a stacked squad but an inexperienced manager and the fact that this division has proven tricky for previous 'giants'. They faced Rangers on Wednesday night and secured a 2-1 win. Rangers were poor - so much so that they were booed off by the away end at half-time - but Birmingham looked sharp enough with a few weeks still to go.

Birmingham committed players forward

The intent to attack was there, they weren't afraid to commit men forward and this will cause serious problems for opposition defences. Whether or not they can achieve this against the low-blocks they'll often face is another matter. But if there is the opportunity, they have the quality to punish opponents. I won't be backing them to win the league just because of the price, even though I'm confident they'll be strong contenders. I will be seeing the other attack-minded sides in the opening few weeks though and targeting goals when Birmingham come up against them.