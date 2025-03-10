It'll be interesting to see how the sporting enthusiasts balance this week.

Well we say balance but for many it's a few days to thrive on. You feel like football may take a backseat given the running at Cheltenham yet that's not the case. As the horse racing world prepares for its biggest week on the calendar, we're given some crucial second leg ties in the Champions League as well as EFL action which could potentially shape the rest of the season. Of course, we mustn't forget the Europa League and Conference League action on Thursday. The weekend then gives us Arsenal vs Chelsea and the Steel City derby.

Oh, yeah, and there's the small matter of the Carabao Cup final too. The never-ending cycle of football has a particular seven days worth highlighting. It's unmissable action and a test of organisation as much as anything else. Looking back on the weekend's action, here's a few points which will hopefully be useful for some of those significant matches.

Disasi delights Axel Disasi put in a superb performance as Aston Villa secured a vital three points in a 1-0 win at Brentford in Saturday's late kick-off. An interesting point was his performance as a right-back and the effect that had on the various stat lines. Disasi finished the contest with three tackles but it could have been more given a couple of last-ditch attempts which stopped efforts towards goal from close range.

Axel Disasi blocks a shot

It was the second game in a week where he played the right-back role. The Champions League win over Club Brugge delivered one successful tackle and two interceptions in 64 minutes on the pitch. It's certainly something to keep an eye on when line-ups are announced as most bookmakers are still offering tackles lines priced up as a centre-back.

Webster watch A quick mention for this as the prices will be massive considering he's a centre-back - especially as Brighton go to Manchester City this weekend. Adam Webster has created a couple of chances in recent weeks. He had one against Fulham and another against Bournemouth the league game before.

It's worth noting that he has actually registered an assist this season - that came in the 3-2 win over Wolves in the Carabao Cup. The defender also created a chance against Crawley the round prior. Add in the chance created against Norwich in the FA Cup and the average is quite interesting this season. So that's five chances in 11 starts across all competitions. Webster is averaging 0.55 chances per 90 when starting - that is well worth keeping in mind.

Tyler's time I've had to rewatch Tottenham's clash with Bournemouth on Sunday. I felt ill and fell asleep, being woken up at various points by excited commentary points. Honestly it might be the future of watching football, let's cut out the dross and pay attention to the good parts. It's like a snoozy Redzone. Well, it's slightly annoying that this one was actually a good game. Bournemouth were great again and my eye was caught by another solid performance by Tyler Adams in the Cherries' midfield. The USA international has had injury issues and there's always a worry that he could be sidelined at any point. While they have him fit and available though he'll be contributing.

Sunday's trip to north London was the sixth occasion in 12 starts where he's posted at least five successful tackles. The three fouls he committed were also the third-highest of his campaign. The odds will factor this in of course and you'll have to settle for higher lines but his track record has shown that he can hit it. Saturday's late kick-off against Brentford is one to target - the Cherries currently sit sixth for average tackles per Premier League game this season.

Go for Gouiri I was hoping he'd maybe score or assist at the weekend so I could make the point in this column having made a note of it last week. But Marseille - and Amine Gouiri - were frustrated by Lens in Saturday's late kick-off. Still, the performance of the forward was encouraging. Gouiri joined the club from Rennes in the January window and has really hit the ground running. His three goals and three assists across six outings, five of which were starts, led to him being named the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for February.

The actual goals return is consistent with his underlying performance levels too. Gouiri's posted 5.26 expected goal involvements (xGI) across those six games. What's really encouraging is that it averages out at 1.03 xGI per 90 basis so far. The split of the above is 3.54 expected goals (xG) and 1.72 expected assists (xA). There's certainly value in taking him for some form of goal involvement in the weeks to come. With their next game a 'top of the table' clash at PSG - we say that but they're 16 points behind - the prices on Gouiri may be higher.

ColU-nders The form of Colchester under the Cowley's has certainly caught the eye in recent weeks. They extended their unbeaten run to 11 games with a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham at the weekend to move to within four points of the play-off positions. And if they can sneak into that top seven, they may well be a solid bet for promotion. Why? Because they are tough to beat.

Only Port Vale - who they face on Tuesday and could well meet in those play-offs - have lost fewer games but it's been an issue for Colchester in turning the draws into wins. No side in the EFL has more draws on their tally than ColU (16). It's no surprise then that loads of their games are low scorers. Only ten of their 35 league outings this season have gone over 2.5 goals. Each of their last six have seen fewer than three goals in the match. Of course, the odds will reflect the above stat but it's worth even further consideration at this crucial time of the season where organisation is key.

Pascal can pass Results have been mixed for Borussia Dortmund following Niko Kovac's arrival in late January but it does seem to be a case of things being better than they were. That's hardly difficult considering how poor it was before but they are in a stronger position in the Champions League while also somewhat stabilising in the Bundesliga. The changing role of Pascal Groß has been interesting following that managerial switch.

The midfielder has created at least two chances in each of his six league starts under Kovac with a staggering four assists in their 6-0 thrashing of Union Berlin. Three chances also came in their convincing 3-0 win away at Sporting in the Champions League. While he was creating before, it wasn't at a consistent level like this. We should see some decent value on an assist in the weeks to come - prices of 5/1 are already available on one in the Wednesday trip to Lille.