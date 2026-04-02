Football betting tips: Bundesliga 1pt Maximilian Beier to be shown a card at 11/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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With the lack of a Friday game due to the international break, this column takes a very rare trip over to Saturday to focus on the main televised selection in the Bundesliga. It's a good one, which is of course a positive. Stuttgart host Borussia Dortmund with both sides sitting in the top three of the Bundesliga table. The pair played out a 3-3 thriller when meeting in November although Dortmund will be the more disappointed of the duo considering they held a 2-0 lead at the break. The slight frustration for this game is how entertaining those Stuttgart away games have been compared with the ones at home. All 14 of their contests on the road have seen at least three goals scored; it's six of 13 in front of their own supporters.

That's largely down to a solid defensive record though and an attack like Dortmund's should be able to find a way through. They've netted at least twice in each of their last five league away games. Goals, as ever, are a short price though and you have to go to Over 3.5 to hit above even money. That, at least, has won in five of Stuttgart's home games this season but just three of Dortmund's away. Instead, I'm going down the cards route with the 11/2 on MAXIMILIAN BEIER TO BE BOOKED certainly an eye-catching price given recent performances. The forward has been booked three times across all competitions this season but the fouls count has been high - Beier's returned three in each of his previous two with two in the win over Köln prior to it.

The positive is that a consistent return of fouls have come despite operating in various positions. Beier has spent this season as a forward, one of the two behind or out as a left wing-back. He should be a more attacking midfielder in this one and the competitive nature of the contest may see him drawn into committing fouls. That, obviously, a big part of the bet. Referee Robert Schröder has demonstrated how strict he can be at times this season with four or more cards shown eight of his 13 outings across all competitions, with six or more in near a quarter of appearances. With both sides aggressive in trying to win the ball out of possession, the forwards are likely to catch the referee's attention. The price on Beier is big enough to draw some interest.