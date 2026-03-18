Football betting tips: Bundesliga 1.5pts David Raum 1+ assists at 3/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

As we finish yet another week which has seen clubs from around Europe face off in the knockout stages of the three competitions, it's worth remembering that two countries will be receiving a bonus Champions League place next season. England are all-but-certain to get one with Spain a main contender for the other. Germany - according to Opta - sit as a 22.1% chance. That is a number of importance to the two teams involved in Friday's Bundesliga action. A year's a long time in football, particularly if you're Hoffenheim. They've been transformed from a side whose performances were so bad that Andrej Kramarić risked the ‘biggest fine in the history of the Bundesliga' if he were to reveal his true thoughts in a post-match interview to one now sat third in the standings.

Hoffenheim are in a strong position for Champions League football

They're certainly not a title contender but securing Champions League qualification for the first time in eight years represents a significant step forward. A trip to Leipzig is arguably their toughest test left. They've still got Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart to come but both of those take place in front of their own supporters. The remainder of their games against bottom half opposition. Victory here further underlines their European credentials - it'll also deliver a big blow to Leipzig's own hopes. Anything less than a home win makes their life difficult given the remaining fixtures. Trips to Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Freiburg are still on the calendar - Friday is a contest of real significance in Germany's top-flight.

RB Leipzig vs Hoffenheim Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats The hosts have not been scoring enough goals this season. The 48 on their tally ranks them seventh overall which is a serious under performance compared to their 57.92 expected goals (xG) total - that being the second-highest. Players such as DAVID RAUM have been playing their part though with the 5/2 and above across the board for 1+ ASSISTS certainly looking to be generous. He may only have five assists on his tally but it should have been far more. Only Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (98) has created more chances than Raum (83) in Europe's big five leagues this season. The game can be cruel. Fernandes boasts 16 assists in the Premier League and yet Raum has a much higher expected assists (xA) figure on 10.92 to 9.83. Those around him haven't made the most of what he's doing.

Raum's created at least three chances in a staggering 18 of his 25 league outings this season. These have been dotted around the course of the campaign but recent weeks have been particularly strong. Each of his previous six have hit the market with four or more coming across the last five. Three of those have seen five chances. Somehow, only two assists were returned. It's a combination of open play and set-piece threat, with the latter likely to be a strong route to goal for the hosts given some of Hoffenheim's issues in defending corners and free-kicks. Fernandes also features on Friday night and despite the fact Manchester United are a bigger price to win their game he's as short at 11/8 for an assist. The 5/2 on offer with multiple bookmakers seems value.