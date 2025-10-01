Tom Carnduff's Fußball on Freitag: P/L: +10.55pts | ROI: 100% | Staked: 10.5pts | Returned: 21.05pts

A mid-table meeting takes centre stage on Friday given the European commitments of the days preceding it. Hoffenheim welcome Köln in a game which has all the potential to be exciting. Eight of the ten games involving these two sides so far this season have seen at least three goals, with five or more scored in four. In fact, Hoffenheim games have been averaging four netted, with Köln slightly lower on 3.8. It's certainly more appealing than Bournemouth vs Fulham in the Premier League and it's a week in which I'd advise you seek out the free-to-air game in Germany's top-flight.

Hoffenheim vs Köln Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 BST

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats Köln's solid start has slowed down in recent weeks with back-to-back defeats following the opening wins over Freiburg and Mainz. They continue to look to contribute in attack though with the sixth-highest amount of shots over the opening five weeks and they'll be confident in their ability to find a way past this Hoffenheim defence. One of those who will be leading the charge is JAKUB KAMINSKI - the attacker has scored in three of his previous four outings. Prices of 13/8 and above are available on KAMINSKI 3+ TOTAL SHOTS which looks decent value given his returns so far.

His start to the campaign reflects his changed role at a new club. As the Opta stats highlight: Kaminski needed only five Bundesliga appearances to score three times for Köln, just one goal fewer than he managed in 70 Bundesliga games for Wolfsburg (four). Kaminski plays in an advanced position here, whereas at Wolfsburg he would sometimes play at full-back. This campaign has seen him switch between the left wing and attacking midfield. This selection has been a winner in three of his five games this season and the likelihood of the game state favouring Hoffenheim - in the odds anyway - suggests he may be required to contribute if they chase the game. Union Berlin took 20 shots when facing Hoffenheim recently as they were battling for a way back in. Given Köln's own high shot volume, similar could happen here, making Kaminski a solid pick in this market.