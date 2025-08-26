Tom Carnduff's Fußball on Freitag: P/L: +7.65pts | ROI: 306% | Staked: 2.5pts | Returned: 10.15pts

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2pts Miro Muheim 1+ assists at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It was a nail-biter of a conclusion to the debut edition of this column, even if the game was beyond a foregone conclusion in the latter stages of Bayern's 6-0 thrashing of Leipzig. The visitors had secured the required three corners with 52 minutes on the clock, but took the extra two for the 6/1 longshot in added time. Never in doubt... A reminder for the reason this column exists. Bundesliga games are now available free-to-air every Friday. The broadcaster is the BBC and you can watch it on the iPlayer or through the BBC Sport website/app. The German top-flight is making a push to gain interest by being accessible to a UK audience. Not only that, but the 2. Bundesliga games are all available on the league's own YouTube channel. They also broadcast that Bayern - Leipzig contest as well, so it's worth checking out there alongside the BBC coverage if YouTube is more your thing. This week brings us what should be a far more even and competitive contest. It's the Hamburg derby - a contest of real significance in Germany's second-largest city.

Hamburg vs St. Pauli Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 BST

TV: BBC iPlayer

Live odds, form and stats A fierce rivalry across sporting and political divides, Hamburg welcome St. Pauli to a contest in which they are historically dominant. From 111 meetings between the two clubs, Hamburg have been victorious on 70 occasions, although St. Pauli have improved over the past 15 or so years - they've won six of the previous 13 games with just four defeats. Yet three of those defeats have been across the past five meetings. Each of the previous three at the Volksparkstadion have gone in favour of the hosts - those all played over the past three-and-a-half years.

Hamburg beat St. Pauli when the sides last met in May 2024

This time around is a tricky one to call. St. Pauli boast more recent Bundesliga experience having been on the top flight last season but Hamburg could have hardly asked for a better home opponent to welcome them back to the top-flight after seven-year exile. A crowd of 57,000 awaits the return of one of Germany's biggest clubs to the big time. An atmosphere that could well push them onto victory. I'm going to side with Hamburg's creative machine MIRO MUHEIM here, with 13/2 available that the wing/full-back records an assist. CLICK HERE to bet on Hamburg vs St. Pauli with Sky Bet Muheim created half of the six chances for Hamburg in the 0-0 draw with Mönchengladbach on opening weekend, which is hardly a surprise when we consider his role.

He's a threat from open play and also has involvement on set-pieces. It's why last season he created a team-high 71 chances across 30 appearances, registering 11 assists. Those 71 chances placed him sixth overall in Germany's second tier while only two players returned more assists. Hamburg are a side who look to their width too. Just 17% of their attacks in their last game came through the middle - the lowest of all 18 teams by a considerable amount (5% lower than the side sat above). It was the same during their successful promotion season. A league-low 22% of their attacks were created through the middle - 38% down the right and 39% from the left. At the prices available, taking Muheim to have goal involvement appeals.