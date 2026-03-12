Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2pts Both Teams To Score at 19/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It feels like football can wrestle back control from the racing world following the Cheltenham Festival this weekend. It's been excellent, as has the coverage from our colleagues on the racing desk, but attention now swiftly moves onto the events over the next couple of days - starting with Friday night. Some games taking place feature the option to watch live commentary from a club's owners, which I'm sure will be...fascinating, while others are focused on the entertainment on the pitch. This is one of them, although they have been two low-scoring sides by the Bundesliga's usual high standings. Yet, it's worth noting that all 18 top-flight teams have seen more of their games go over 2.5 than under. That's not the case in the Premier League. That's far from the case in Serie A. The same applies in La Liga. The Bundesliga, once again, ruling supreme.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs St. Pauli Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats These two have played out some good games so far this season. Mönchengladbach won the previous league meeting 4-0 but St. Pauli got their revenge with success in a cup contest back in December. St. Pauli actually rank 18th of 18 for shots this season with their expected goals (xG) figure also the lowest of the lot. Mönchengladbach aren't much higher. Obviously, a game for BTTS then.

Eugen Polanski's Borussia Mönchengladbach were well beaten by Bayern Munich

By my own admission Friday games have felt more low-scoring and then the obvious issues on both sides in attack but they've shown in previous head-to-head meetings the potential for goals. It's also Mönchengladbach outfit which has managed just one clean sheet in their last seven. St. Pauli have found goals in recent weeks with five of their previous seven seeing them hit the net at least once. The games which fell short were a visit to Leverkusen and a home contest with Eintracht Frankfurt - two sides at a much higher level than Mönchengladbach. It's seemingly a combination of taking the limited chances which have come their way in some games while genuinely creating enough in others. There's enough confidence there that they can strike. And for the hosts, a second-half red card stopped any attempt at an attacking output against Bayern Munich last time out, but the 21 shots of which seven were on target against Union Berlin showed that it should have been more than a 1-0 win.