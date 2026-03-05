Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2pts Over 2.5 Borussia Mönchengladbach corners at 6/5 (General) 1pt Over 4.5 Borussia Mönchengladbach corners at 7/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The latest footballing focus: Effective playing time. It's a good one. It's becoming increasingly obvious that match-going fans are getting less actual football for their money. Increased calls for further time-wasting measures highlighting how fed up people are becoming. It's right because ultimately we want to watch the actual game. We don't want goalkeepers taking forever at a restart (and for that matter, going down 'injured' to allow for tactical instructions to be dished out on the sidelines), with certain teams having little interest in actually playing the game. The Premier League is a serious offender in this category. The good news is that the Bundesliga isn't compared to the other major European leagues - they consistently rank highly for average minutes of the ball actually being in play. There are fair criticisms that can be made of Germany's top-flight, like any league, but entertainment value can't be one of them.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats A rare Friday where Bayern Munich feature. They're hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach and will have to find a way through that game without star forward Harry Kane. We can waste time pretending that this is going to have a significant impact on their match chances but it won't, as world class as Kane is, with the England captain sidelined through injury. Nicolas Jackson will lead the line in his place and there's no surprise to see odds-on prices across the board that he finds the net. With so many of the other pro-Bayern bets a short price, I'm going to stick with a pick I look towards in their home games and that's opposition corners.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich are closing in on another Bundesliga title

Bookmakers across the board have gone odds-against on MÖNCHENGLADBACH 3+ CORNERS which is a decent bit of value given the low line. This has been a winner in ten of 17 Bayern home games across all competitions this season (a 59% strike rate) with three of their previous four opponents reaching it - the one which didn't was Eintracht Frankfurt who still took two in defeat at the Allianz. Obviously, game state is a major factor in corner betting as is the team we're backing. Given how often they're chasing the result, Gladbach have been good for it. They've taken at least three in 10 of 12 games on the road (84% strike rate), with 5+ CORNERS coming in six (50% strike rate). The latter is a much bigger ask of course but it's still worth a look at 7/1. It may sit at a much lower rate for Bayern's opponents as you'd expect in the previously mentioned sample size but non-top four opponents such as Freiburg and Werder Bremen have managed it. Given the likely way this game will play out, Mönchengladbach should be chasing for large parts.