Fußball am Freitag - Serhou Guirassy

Tom Carnduff's Bundesliga tips: Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund on Friday October 31

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Thu October 30, 2025 · 1h ago
  • Tom Carnduff's Fußball am Freitag: P/L: +12.15pts | ROI: 76% | Staked: 16pts | Returned: 28.15pts

Football betting tips: Bundesliga

2pts Borussia Dortmund (-1 handicap) to beat Augsburg at 7/4 (Sky Bet)

It's a column debut for both of these sides, with Borussia Dortmund a familiar name on the German scene for most.

The opening eight games of their campaign can be described as 'typically Dortmund'. A side sat fourth in the Bundesliga table with five wins and two draws - the solo loss being to Bayern Munich.

Augsburg are 15th but should consider themselves fortunate not to be a few places lower. Some of the performances haven't necessarily matched the results.

In attack they're flat and in defence they're exposed. Leipzig smashed six past them in their last outing while Mainz hit four a month or so ago.

It's expected that Dortmund continue their early season misery against the top teams in the division.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

And the visitors should have some confidence about them, although there's always caution to be exercised in the case of Dortmund. I suppose 'Spursy' would be the most relatable term to try and describe it.

All five of their league wins have been to-nil. Both Heidenheim and Mainz - two of the three teams sat below Augsburg - were beaten by two-goal margins.

The 7/4 on DORTMUND -1 HANDICAP therefore appeals.

While the attack hasn't been thriving as much as they would have hoped - although they've netted four in each of their three Champions League outings - defensively they've been a solid unit, with the six goals conceded only bettered by Bayern.

The underlying metrics have this side as the third-best defence in Germany's top-flight too. Augsburg sit as the third-worst, with their own attacking output ranked dead last.

In fact, only Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt have been over performing more in terms of actual goals scored to quality of chances created. Ultimately, it's not sustainable in the long run.

Vulnerability to the counter attack is another of the many issues the hosts face. That's something which Dortmund have the capability to exploit.

There are always some reservations about Dortmund because of their previous history and the fact they're always susceptible to a stupid result.

But logic states that we must act upon what we've seen so far, and that's two sides performing at opposite ends of the table.

Odds correct at 1535 GMT (30/10/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

