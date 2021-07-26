Football betting tips Tokyo 2020: Olympics men's football best bets

Jake Pearson takes a look through Wednesday's Olympic football action and picks out his best bets from across the fixtures.

Tokyo 2020 betting tips: Men's football 1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ in South Korea v Honduras at 19/20 (BetVictor) 1pt Spain to beat Argentina at 47/50 (Sporting Index) 1pt Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ in Romania v New Zealand at 21/20 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

South Korea v Honduras Kick-off time: 09:30 BST, Wednesday South Korea got their Olympic Games off to an inauspicious start with a surprise 1-0 defeat to New Zealand, but they recovered well to thrash Romania by four goals to nil next time out. After losing 1-0 to Romania in their opener, Honduras claimed a vital three points in a 3-2 win over New Zealand, leaving each team in the group on three points. Three out of the four games involving these two so far have seen just one team find the net, and Honduras may find it difficult to replicate their recent attacking prowess against a usually stingy South Korea side, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' the recommended selection in this tie.

Romania v New Zealand Kick-off time: 09:30 BST, Wednesday Romania still have a good chance of qualifying for the knockout stages with all four teams in Group B on three points, but despite beating Honduras in their opener, they are yet to have a shot on target in the competition. New Zealand themselves have only mustered five shots on target in their two matches – a shock victory over South Korea followed by a 3-2 defeat to Honduras – and may be a little fortunate to have netted three times already. With qualification still up for grabs for both sides, this is likely to be a cautious affair, meaning BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' gets the vote.

Spain v Argentina Kick-off time: 12:00 BST, Wednesday Spain have four points from two matches, have scored just one and are yet to concede, but they have averaged over 62% possession, have taken 25 shots whilst allowing just five, and have a squad of players that would not have looked out of place at Euro 2020. Argentina recovered from their shock 2-0 opening defeat to Australia to beat Egypt by a goal to nil, but they have been far from convincing and are in danger of failing to finish in the top two; Australia currently ahead of them in second place. Spain also need a result to guarantee progression, and while it has taken them a while to hit their stride, this could be the time they really come alive, so a SPAIN WIN is the selection. Odds correct at 1300 BST (26/07/21)

