Football betting tips 2020 Olympics: Canada v Great Britain best bets and preview

That could prove crucial in the grand scheme of things, making this final group match hugely important.

They take on Canada in the final group game, and while they are guaranteed a place in the final stages, GB haven’t yet won Group E.

Team GB have been excellent in Tokyo so far, winning both matches without conceding to ensure their qualification to the knockout rounds.

Canada are all-but assured of progression, but they will have an eye on finishing as group winners, but to do that they will have to beat Team GB.

The reason both will want to finish first instead of second is because it looks highly likely that the USA will be finishing second in their group, and thus will slip into the ‘bottom half’ of the knockout draw – the opposite side to the winners of Group E.

This makes the game must-win for Canada, and a must-not-lose for Great Britain.

The Canadians have squeezed past Chile and drawn with Japan so far, being far from impressive, but they have pedigree in this competition, winning Bronze in both the 2016 and 2012 Olympics.

Their squad is incredibly experienced, with 12 players having featured in both Rio and London.

However, Team GB have much more quality in their squad, especially defensively, and that should come to the fore in this game where they need to avoid defeat.

They have looked incredibly solid defensively in their opening two matches, and that should continue here as they aim to top the group.

As a result, don’t expect many goals as Team GB look to keep Canada at bay, and UNDER 1.5 GOALS appeals at 11/5.

Canada will have to go for broke at some stage in the game, but they will likely find it difficult to breach Hege Riise’s well-drilled side, who themselves aren’t massively high-scoring.