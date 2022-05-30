The 48-year-old US tycoon’s consortium finally took the Stamford Bridge helm on Monday, having completed the record sports franchise purchase from Roman Abramovich.

Boehly’s consortium fought off 11 serious rivals to become the new Chelsea owners, in a sale process that started on March 2 and comprised more than 250 enquiries.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly will “share joint control and equal governance of the club” with main partner Clearlake Capital investment firm.

Boehly will serve as chairman of the holding company, backing up his status as controlling owner – a set-up reached by virtue of his robust working relationship with Clearlake chief Behdad Eghbali.