Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly had already agreed a £4.25bn purchase of the Blues
Todd Boehly has completed a takeover of Chelsea

Todd Boehly vows to build on Chelsea’s “remarkable history of success” after he completes takeover

By Sporting Life
16:27 · MON May 30, 2022

Todd Boehly has vowed to build on Chelsea’s “remarkable history of success” after completing his £4.25billion purchase of the Stamford Bridge club.

The 48-year-old US tycoon’s consortium finally took the Stamford Bridge helm on Monday, having completed the record sports franchise purchase from Roman Abramovich.

Boehly’s consortium fought off 11 serious rivals to become the new Chelsea owners, in a sale process that started on March 2 and comprised more than 250 enquiries.

Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly will “share joint control and equal governance of the club” with main partner Clearlake Capital investment firm.

Boehly will serve as chairman of the holding company, backing up his status as controlling owner – a set-up reached by virtue of his robust working relationship with Clearlake chief Behdad Eghbali.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich
Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club,” said Boehly.

“We’re all in – 100 per cent – every minute of every match.

“Our vision as owners is clear: we want to make the fans proud.

“Along with our commitment to developing the youth squad and acquiring the best talent, our plan of action is to invest in the club for the long-term and build on Chelsea’s remarkable history of success.

“I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British Government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen.”

