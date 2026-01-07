Thursday best bets: Trophee des Champions and Supercopa de Espana tips for January 8

Football betting tips: Trophee des Champions and Supercopa de Espana
18:00 - PSG vs Marseille
1pt A red card in the match at 13/2 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Red card each team at 80/1 (Sky Bet)
19:00 - Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
1.5pt Gonzalo Garcia to score anytime at 7/4 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Alexander Sorloth to score anytime at 2/1 (Sky Bet)
PSG vs Marseille
- Kick-off: Thursday, 18:00 GMT
- Live odds, form and stats
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
PSG take on Marseille in the Trophee des Champions final on Thursday in Kuwait.
The RED CARD market could be worth a visit but there are caveats. On one hand, this is a cup game and it is getting played on foreign soil. On the other it is a final and Marseille are involved.
Considering the prices, the following are worth a dabble. A RED CARD IN THE MATCH can be backed at 13/2 and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD is 80/1.
This fixture has seen two red cards in the last four meetings. Marseille had two men sent off in their last game and 35% of their games this term have seen at least one red card.
Six of PSG’s last 13 fixtures have had at least one red card and both Marseille and PSG have been involved in a game where both sides have finished a man light this term.
Referee Thomas Leonard has sent two players off this season in across nine appearances.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
- Kick-off: Thursday, 19:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
It's the Supercopa de España and obviously the game is being played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Madrid rivals Atletico and Real meet in the semi-finals just as they did in 2024, and we can only hope for a repeat of that game.
It finished 3-3 after 90 minutes with Real scoring in the 115th and 120th to win. A similar sort of scoreline wouldn't be a surprise, especially with the only meeting this season finishing 5-2 to Atletico.
Both teams have an abundance of goals in them, but possess extremely flaky and vulnerable backlines, so we could well see plenty of goals once again, meaning we should chance some goalscorers.
With Kylian Mbappe absent for Madrid, Los Blancos have turned to their Castilla once again, with young striker GONZALO GARCIA once again stepping up in the Frenchman's absence.
He did so in the Club World Cup when finishing in a tie for the Golden Boot with four goals, and he heads to Saudi Arabia on the back of a hat-trick against Real Betis.
Across the CWC and LL he's played 708 minutes this season and scored seven goals (0.89 per 90) and averaged an impressive 0.68 xG per 90, so should get chances against an Atleti side who don't travel well, conceding 21 times in 14 away games across all competitions this season, with only five wins in that time.
For Atletico, ALEXANDER SORLOTH rates the best bet TO SCORE ANYTIME at 2/1. He's averaging 0.43 xG per 90 this season and has scored four goals in his last five starts.
He also proved a handful for Real when the pair met earlier in the season, scoring one and assisting another, and he can make hay against a vulnerable back line.
Odds correct at 17:00 GMT (07/01/26)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.