Thursday best bets: Trophee des Champions and Supercopa de Espana tips for January 8

PSG vs Marseille

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

PSG take on Marseille in the Trophee des Champions final on Thursday in Kuwait.

The RED CARD market could be worth a visit but there are caveats. On one hand, this is a cup game and it is getting played on foreign soil. On the other it is a final and Marseille are involved.

Considering the prices, the following are worth a dabble. A RED CARD IN THE MATCH can be backed at 13/2 and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD is 80/1.

This fixture has seen two red cards in the last four meetings. Marseille had two men sent off in their last game and 35% of their games this term have seen at least one red card.

Six of PSG’s last 13 fixtures have had at least one red card and both Marseille and PSG have been involved in a game where both sides have finished a man light this term.

Referee Thomas Leonard has sent two players off this season in across nine appearances.