Thursday best bets: Nations League tips for October 1 2026

Germany vs Serbia

Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats

Jake Osgathorpe

Jurgen Klopp's start to his Germany tenure could have gone better. A draw in the Netherlands was a decent enough result, but to follow that up with a home loss to Greece perhaps highlights the size of the job he has on his hands.

They host a Serbia side who have been on the decline for a few years, and have been beaten in both of their opening Nations League games. The results, a pair of 2-1 home losses, were one thing, the performances were another, especially defensively.

Greece racked up 2.51 xG in Serbia, and a few days later the Dutch hit 2.74 xG, with both sides firing off 25 shots on the road. The Serbs are now the travellers and if their defence continues to be as leaky, they could be on the end of a hiding in Germany against a side desperate to get a win on the board.

GERMANY 18+ TOTAL SHOTS is a cracking bet here at 5/6, and I think the Germany shot ladder is worth climbing, with 20+ SHOTS at 13/8, 24+ SHOTS at 9/2.

Klopp's men fired 16 last time out against a Greece side who are better than Serbia, and the visitors will undoubtedly sit in and try to counter here which should invite plenty of efforts from the hosts.