Thursday best bets: Nations League tips for November 12 2026

Football betting tips: Nations League Czechia vs Spain (19:45) 1pt Aymeric Laporte 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 16/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Laporte to score from outside the box at 150/1 (William Hill) 1pt Pau Cubarsi 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 10/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Cubarsi to score from outside the box at 125/1 (William Hill) Italy vs France (19:45) 2.5pts Michael Olise to score or assist at 5/6 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Olise to score and assist at 15/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Czechia vs Spain Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats SPAIN’s general price of 1/5 to win in Prague is fair enough. The reigning European and World champions have made a perfect start to their Nations League campaign, taking maximum points from four games with a goal-difference of +7, and have already confirmed their spot in the quarters. Thursday’s hosts Czechia lost the reverse 3-1, are yet to pick up a point and sit bottom of Group 3 with a -8 goal-difference, failing to score in half of their fixtures in this competition. At a general price of even money, backing La Roja to win to nil is tempting but there’s something in the SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX market worth flagging.

AYMERIC LAPORTE had five attempts at the 2026 World Cup, three came from within the box, one was from outside the area and the other game from his own half. In World Cup Qualification, he averaged 0.67 shots per 90 with half coming from range. And although his only shot in the Nations League came from inside the box and none of the above hit the target, the 16s available appeals. That is because Czechia have conceded 25 shots from outside the box in the Nations League so far (6.25 per game). Against England, Jarell Quansah (CB), Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) and Lewis Hall (LB) combined for six efforts and only one came from inside the box. Croatia’s Luka Vuskovic had an attempt from range and in the reverse, seven of Spain’s 18 shots came from outside the area.

At 10/1, PAU CUBARSI’s price to have A SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX also appeals. None of his four efforts in La Liga have hit the target but half have come from range. At the World Cup, this bet landed twice as three of his four attempts came from outside the area and in this competition, his only attempt came from outside the box as well. At 125s, Cubarsi’s price TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX also appeals, as does the 150/1 available for LAPORTE in the same market.

Italy vs France Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats Roberto Mancini is back in charge of Italy's mens national team, he was the manager who led them to the Euro 2020 title, and his second stint has gotten off to a mixed start. A 2-0 defeat at home to Belgium in their first Nations League game was followed by 4-1 and 3-1 wins over Turkiye, either side of a 1-1 draw against France. With no clean sheets in four games, it's fair to say the Italian's defence looks a little suspect, so it seems worthwhile backing one of Les Bleus attackers here.

MICHAEL OLISE has had a hand in 70 goals across 75 Bundesliga appearances. At the 2026 World Cup, he topped the assists charts (7) and he’s already had a hand in six goals in this competition despite only starting twice. So, at 5/6 Olise’s price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals as does the 15/2 about him TO SCORE AND ASSIST.