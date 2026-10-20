Thursday best bets: Europa League tips for October 22 2026

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets 20:00 - Besiktas vs Crystal Palace 2pts BTTS and Over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill) 20:00 - Celtic vs Celta Vigo 1pt Kieran Tierney 1+ SOT at 12/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Red card in the match at 4/1 (Sky Bet) ***More tips could follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Crystal Palace have been a fun watch for the neutrals so far this season. The Eagles have played 10 times this term and their games have averaged 3.8 goals. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS was the selection for us last week as Palace travelled to Lyon, and it has to be backed again this time around. That game in France ended 3-2 as Pierre Sage's men looked a threat in attack but woeful defensively. Besiktas fall into the same category. Their two Europa League games have finished 4-1 and 3-2 this term, so it's rinse and repeat with Palace in Europe.