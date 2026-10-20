Thursday best bets: Europa League tips for October 22 2026

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets
20:00 - Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
2pts BTTS and Over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill)
20:00 - Celtic vs Celta Vigo
1pt Kieran Tierney 1+ SOT at 12/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Red card in the match at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
***More tips could follow...
Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Crystal Palace have been a fun watch for the neutrals so far this season. The Eagles have played 10 times this term and their games have averaged 3.8 goals.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS was the selection for us last week as Palace travelled to Lyon, and it has to be backed again this time around.
That game in France ended 3-2 as Pierre Sage's men looked a threat in attack but woeful defensively.
Besiktas fall into the same category. Their two Europa League games have finished 4-1 and 3-2 this term, so it's rinse and repeat with Palace in Europe.
Celtic vs Celta Vigo
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Live odds, form and stats
This could be a cracking game. Both Celtic and Celta Vigo have lost their opening two matches, and a third straight defeat leaves them with a real mountain to climb to even finish in the top 24 in the league phase.
Stakes are high, and we have a very good referee appointment. Georgi Kabakov has been flashing the red a lot this season in Europe, three times in four outings in fact, with it six in his last 13 European games.
We can back A RED CARD IN THE MATCH at 4/1 and that looks a nice price given the ref and the stakes.
KIERAN TIERNEY 1+ SHOT ON TARGET is also of interest at 12/5.
The left-back scored at the weekend and has been shot happy so far this season, hitting the target plenty in the Scottish Premiership.
He's fired seven shots on target at an average of 1.18 per 90 in the league, while he has taken a shot in each of his two European outings, hitting the target with one.
Tierney does provide an open play threat, but he could also be on dead-ball situations. His shot on target at Benfica was from a direct free-kick which is a nice bonus avenue for this bet.
Odd correct at 15:30 BST (19/10/26)
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