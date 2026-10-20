Thursday best bets: Europa League and Conference League tips for October 22 2026

Jablonec vs Brighton

Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats

Conference League favourites and Premier League high-fliers Brighton head to Czechia to face Jablonec in their second game of the league phase, and the Seagulls are 3/10 to win the game - a fair price.

As mentioned in my UECL outright preview, Fabian Hurzeler has a deep squad full of quality which will help them juggle both European and domestic challenges, and we should see that squad put to use here.

It was last week when they thrashed Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 at the Amex in a game they had 35 shots equating to 4.15 xG. A similar XI could start here, which would mean the price about JACK HINSHELWOOD TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth chancing at 2/1.

Hinshelwood will probably get back into the 'first XI' rotation soon as he makes his way back from injury, but his knack for a goal remains no matter what team he plays in.

He scored last week in a 57 minute appearance, being on the end of 0.62 xG, and came off the bench against Crystal Palace to score again at the weekend. All told he's scored in three of his four appearances this season, and if you stretch it back to last season, six of his last nine.

We are talking about good chances too, with his three Premier League goals this term coming from four shots equating to 2.33 xG (0.58 xG per shot), and against a side below Brighton's calibre, he could strike once again on Thursday.

Jablonec won't be total pushovers, playing Freiburg relatively close in a 3-2 defeat away from home last week, but they will struggle to deal with a Brighton team that is in fantastic form.