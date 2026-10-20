Thursday best bets: Europa League and Conference League tips for October 22 2026

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets
17:45 - Jablonec vs Brighton
1pt Jack Hinshelwood to score anytime at 2/1 (General)
20:00 - Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
2pts BTTS and Over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes, William Hill)
20:00 - Celtic vs Celta Vigo
1pt Kieran Tierney 1+ SOT at 12/5 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Red card in the match at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
Jablonec vs Brighton
- Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Conference League favourites and Premier League high-fliers Brighton head to Czechia to face Jablonec in their second game of the league phase, and the Seagulls are 3/10 to win the game - a fair price.
As mentioned in my UECL outright preview, Fabian Hurzeler has a deep squad full of quality which will help them juggle both European and domestic challenges, and we should see that squad put to use here.
It was last week when they thrashed Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris 4-0 at the Amex in a game they had 35 shots equating to 4.15 xG. A similar XI could start here, which would mean the price about JACK HINSHELWOOD TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth chancing at 2/1.
Hinshelwood will probably get back into the 'first XI' rotation soon as he makes his way back from injury, but his knack for a goal remains no matter what team he plays in.
He scored last week in a 57 minute appearance, being on the end of 0.62 xG, and came off the bench against Crystal Palace to score again at the weekend. All told he's scored in three of his four appearances this season, and if you stretch it back to last season, six of his last nine.
We are talking about good chances too, with his three Premier League goals this term coming from four shots equating to 2.33 xG (0.58 xG per shot), and against a side below Brighton's calibre, he could strike once again on Thursday.
Jablonec won't be total pushovers, playing Freiburg relatively close in a 3-2 defeat away from home last week, but they will struggle to deal with a Brighton team that is in fantastic form.
Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Crystal Palace have been a fun watch for the neutrals so far this season. The Eagles have played 10 times this term and their games have averaged 3.8 goals.
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS was the selection for us last week as Palace travelled to Lyon, and it has to be backed again this time around.
That game in France ended 3-2 as Pierre Sage's men looked a threat in attack but woeful defensively.
Besiktas fall into the same category. Their two Europa League games have finished 4-1 and 3-2 this term, so it's rinse and repeat with Palace in Europe.
Celtic vs Celta Vigo
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Live odds, form and stats
This could be a cracking game. Both Celtic and Celta Vigo have lost their opening two matches, and a third straight defeat leaves them with a real mountain to climb to even finish in the top 24 in the league phase.
Stakes are high, and we have a very good referee appointment. Georgi Kabakov has been flashing the red a lot this season in Europe, three times in four outings in fact, with it six in his last 13 European games.
We can back A RED CARD IN THE MATCH at 4/1 and that looks a nice price given the ref and the stakes.
KIERAN TIERNEY 1+ SHOT ON TARGET is also of interest at 12/5.
The left-back scored at the weekend and has been shot happy so far this season, hitting the target plenty in the Scottish Premiership.
He's fired seven shots on target at an average of 1.18 per 90 in the league, while he has taken a shot in each of his two European outings, hitting the target with one.
Tierney does provide an open play threat, but he could also be on dead-ball situations. His shot on target at Benfica was from a direct free-kick which is a nice bonus avenue for this bet.
Odd correct at 15:30 BST (19/10/26)
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