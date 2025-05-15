CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 20/1 multiple!

If you experience problems with the above link, please CLICK HERE instead. With the FA Cup final taking place on Saturday, we got together to create a bet builder, settling on multiple enhanced to 20/1 with Sky Bet. We'll start with the Crystal Palace side of things, where EBERECHI EZE is backed to return 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET. The forward's been in fine form this season. Only striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has seen more shots on target among Palace players in the Premier League, although Eze's total of 101 shots is the most by some distance.

Oliver Glasner's side have been good at set-pieces and CHRIS RICHARDS is enjoying a solid run of delivering 1+ TOTAL SHOTS. Richards has returned at least one shot in 11 of his last 14 league outings, which includes the meeting with City last month, where he also scored. Focusing on the other markets now. TYRICK MITCHELL is usually heavily involved in defence as he regularly posts a high tackles figure, with 1+ FOULS COMMITTED delivering in recent weeks too. Five of his last eight in the league have seen this as a winner and he should be in for a busy afternoon given City's strength out wide.

Joining him for 1+ FOULS COMMITTED is MARC GUEHI. The centre-back another regular in this area. Guehi's seen a foul committed in ten of his last 12 in the Premier League, with 2+ in four of those. And one from Manchester City, which is JOSKO GVARDIOL 1+ TOTAL SHOTS. The defender has been a key figure in attack for Pep Guardiola's men. A return to left-back helps this bet but he still has contributed when central. In 35 league appearances, Gvardiol's seen 39 shots.