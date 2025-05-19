If you experience problems with the above link, please CLICK HERE instead .

He has committed a foul in two thirds of his appearances in this competition, and made 2+ FOULS in all of his last three Europa League appearances. Solanke should be in for a physical battle with Harry Maguire in Bilbao.

Spurs striker DOMINIC SOLANKE commits more fouls per game than he does successful tackles.

In an injury-disrupted season, MICKY VAN DE VEN has COMMITTED at least 1+ FOULS in eight of 11 league starts, and five of his seven appearances in this competition.

Manchester United’s MANUEL UGARTE has been SHOWN A CARD in 21 of 64 appearances for club and country this season. Unlike the weekend's FA Cup final, the Europa League's showpiece tends to be a hot-headed affair, with 15 cards shown across the last two years' finals.

BRUNO FERNANDES has dragged United to the final, scoring seven and assisting four goals in 13 fixtures.

In 48 Premier League and Europa League starts this season, the Red Devils captain has had 101 attempts on goal, registering 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET on 41 occasions. In a game of this magnitude, it's hard to imagine him not doing so in Bilbao.