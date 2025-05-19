Menu icon
Europa League final BAB

This Week's Acca tips: Europa League final bet builder and multiple

By Sporting Life
Football
Tue May 20, 2025 · 3h ago

With Tottenham and Manchester United contesting the Europa League final on Wednesday, our This Week's Acca team put together a multiple, enhanced to 18/1 with Sky Bet.

This Week's Acca - May 21
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 18/1 multiple!

If you experience problems with the above link, please CLICK HERE instead.

Spurs striker DOMINIC SOLANKE commits more fouls per game than he does successful tackles.

He has committed a foul in two thirds of his appearances in this competition, and made 2+ FOULS in all of his last three Europa League appearances. Solanke should be in for a physical battle with Harry Maguire in Bilbao.

https://m.skybet.com/promotions-lp/b5g5-uelfinal25?aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL_UELFINAL

In an injury-disrupted season, MICKY VAN DE VEN has COMMITTED at least 1+ FOULS in eight of 11 league starts, and five of his seven appearances in this competition.

Manchester United’s MANUEL UGARTE has been SHOWN A CARD in 21 of 64 appearances for club and country this season. Unlike the weekend's FA Cup final, the Europa League's showpiece tends to be a hot-headed affair, with 15 cards shown across the last two years' finals.

BRUNO FERNANDES has dragged United to the final, scoring seven and assisting four goals in 13 fixtures.

In 48 Premier League and Europa League starts this season, the Red Devils captain has had 101 attempts on goal, registering 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET on 41 occasions. In a game of this magnitude, it's hard to imagine him not doing so in Bilbao.

Odds correct at 1220 BST (20/05/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

