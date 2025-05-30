CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 10/1 multiple!

The Champions League final sees PSG face Inter in Munich on Saturday night. Our This Week's Acca team have put together their multiple at 10/1. We'll start on the PSG side of things and KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA has been a joy to watch - an 'old school' style winger who loves to challenge a full-back to create attacking opportunities. Five of his previous six Champions League outings have delivered at least three shots, with five coming in three of the four games against Aston Villa and Liverpool. Given that high shot volume, we're kicking things off by backing the winger to see 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET here.

At the other end of the pitch, MARQUINHOS will be looking to keep the Inter attack out and he isn't afraid to get involved when required. He's seen 1+ FOULS COMMITTED in nine of his 15 European outings this season with two or more tackles coming in ten of those. This is a PSG side who like to use their width and that has led to corners being taken. They've averaged 6.31 per match in this competition. The same can't be said for Inter who sit 33rd from 36 in this metric with 3.0. Game state may be a factor but we'll side with PSG MOST CORNERS given the contrast in styles. And one to focus on from the Inter side of things. HAKAN CALHANOGLU should take up his usual spot in the centre of midfield. Five of his ten Champions League starts have delivered 1+ FOULS COMMITTED, with the same coming in five of the last six in Serie A.