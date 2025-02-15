Hosts Aston Villa had a man advantage from the 40th minute but found themselves behind after the break, before Ollie Watkins levelled things midway through the second half.

From there, Villa had chances to go on and win the game and had they done so, followers of This Week's Acca would've added an 11/1 winner to the 20/1 shot which landed a fortnight ago, plus two winning midweek editions.

But Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford saw chances go begging late in the day as Ipswich held on for a 1-1 draw.

Wins for Stockport and Sheffield United were followed by a late goal for Leyton Orient to seal a 3-2 victory over Lincoln, leaving eyes fixed on the clock at Villa, where the home side couldn't find the goal they needed.

It was a boost to Ipswich's survival prospects on a day which saw Leicester lose 2-0 to Arsenal, with Wolves in action on Sunday when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Southampton, cut adrift at the bottom, lost 3-1 to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere in the Premier League...

Fulham showed their aerial dominance as two headed goals helped them secure a 2-1 win over Premier League top-four contenders Nottingham Forest.

Chris Wood netted his 18th goal of the season at Craven Cottage but it was not enough for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as headers from Emile Smith Rowe and Calvin Bassey allowed Manchester City and Bournemouth to close the gap on Forest in third.

It was a third successive victory in all competitions for Fulham following back-to-back wins against Newcastle in the league and Wigan in the FA Cup last Saturday.

New signing Omar Marmoush scored a scintillating first-half hat-trick as Manchester City rediscovered their spark in an emphatic 4-0 win over Newcastle.

The £59million January signing from Eintracht Frankfurt struck three times in the space of 14 minutes as the champions crushed one of their top-four rivals at the Etihad Stadium to climb to fourth in the Premier League.

Substitute James McAtee completed the rout when he volleyed in from a corner six minutes from time.

The only concern for City was an injury to Erling Haaland in the closing stages but the Norwegian was able to walk from the field.

Kevin Schade’s early goal gave Brentford a 1-0 win at West Ham, with Graham Potter’s spell in charge yet to work its magic, while Everton extended their unbeaten league run to five matches with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.