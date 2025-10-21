The acca, available to Sporting Life plus subscribers, featured four games across the EFL slate and it was a winner after just 67 minutes.

Notts County were the first team to strike, netting the opener in their game against Swindon in the third minute before Swindon equalised after just 19 minutes as the sole League Two game got off to a great start.

Alassana Jatta scored County's second to take that game over the 2.5 marker for acca backers, though Swindon went on to equalise and the game ended 2-2.

In the Championship, Hull scored after just six minutes against Leicester and doubled their lead after 31 to put that leg in a great position, and it was Leicester's second-half substitute Aaron Ramsey who scored the decisive third for the over to land.