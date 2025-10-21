Menu icon
Sporting Life
charlton jones

This Week's Acca lands 12/1 fourfold thanks to flurry of goals

By Sporting Life
Football
Tue October 21, 2025 · 3h ago

Followers of This Week's Acca were treated to something different on Tuesday, with an over 2.5 goals fourfold put up, and a 12/1 winner delivered.

The acca, available to Sporting Life plus subscribers, featured four games across the EFL slate and it was a winner after just 67 minutes.

Notts County were the first team to strike, netting the opener in their game against Swindon in the third minute before Swindon equalised after just 19 minutes as the sole League Two game got off to a great start.

Alassana Jatta scored County's second to take that game over the 2.5 marker for acca backers, though Swindon went on to equalise and the game ended 2-2.

In the Championship, Hull scored after just six minutes against Leicester and doubled their lead after 31 to put that leg in a great position, and it was Leicester's second-half substitute Aaron Ramsey who scored the decisive third for the over to land.

hull

The Foxes' fellow relegated side Southampton saw their game with Bristol City at 1-1 heading into half-time before a Scott Twine double after 57 and 64 saw the game at Ashton Gate ease past the required line.

Ipswich's game against Charlton was the biggest worry, until in the blink of an eye, it wasn't. The game was the only one goalless at the break, but the visiting Addicks shocked their hosts with a second-half goal-glut.

They scored in the 52nd, 55th and 64th minute to take a commanding lead at Portman Road and guarantee an over 2.5 winner.

The 12/1 success puts the This Week's Acca team back in the green for the season after a lengthy losing run, and the guys will be back building their weekend acca on Thursday.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

