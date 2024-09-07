Our 'This Week's Acca' team gave their followers a second winner in a row after following up a 12/1 four-fold last weekend with an 11/1 winning five-fold on Saturday.
The team had opened their account pretty swiftly this season thanks to Brentford, Aston Villa, Walsall and Notts County but anyone who thought lightning wouldn't strike twice quite so soon will now be cursing their lack of faith.
While the top two divisions were enjoying an international break, our three-man panel that consisted of Joe Townsend, Jake Osgathorpe and Gab Sutton did their usual in-depth research of the lower leagues - and non-league - before throwing Notts County, Chesterfield, Wrexham, Barnsley and Eastleigh into the mix.
Generally speaking, it ended up being pretty much as straightforward as a five-fold go, with no need for last-gasp heroics from any of the selections.
Notts County obliged with a comfortable 2-0 win over Accrington, Chesterfield held on for a 2-1 triumph against Grimsby while Wrexham cruised to a 3-0 success against Shrewsbury. Adam Phillips was netted a second-half winner for Barnsley in a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers while Acca backers had a nervous wait for Eastleigh to hang on for a 1-0 win against Tamworth.
Here's what the team said about the selections in the This Week's Acca Podcast...
