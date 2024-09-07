Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Adam Phillips: Scored for Barnsley
Adam Phillips: Scored for Barnsley

This Week's Acca backers are celebrating profits for the second weekend in a row with an 11/1 winning five-fold

By Sporting Life
18:00 · SAT September 07, 2024

Our 'This Week's Acca' team gave their followers a second winner in a row after following up a 12/1 four-fold last weekend with an 11/1 winning five-fold on Saturday.

The team had opened their account pretty swiftly this season thanks to Brentford, Aston Villa, Walsall and Notts County but anyone who thought lightning wouldn't strike twice quite so soon will now be cursing their lack of faith.

While the top two divisions were enjoying an international break, our three-man panel that consisted of Joe Townsend, Jake Osgathorpe and Gab Sutton did their usual in-depth research of the lower leagues - and non-league - before throwing Notts County, Chesterfield, Wrexham, Barnsley and Eastleigh into the mix.

Generally speaking, it ended up being pretty much as straightforward as a five-fold go, with no need for last-gasp heroics from any of the selections.

Notts County obliged with a comfortable 2-0 win over Accrington, Chesterfield held on for a 2-1 triumph against Grimsby while Wrexham cruised to a 3-0 success against Shrewsbury. Adam Phillips was netted a second-half winner for Barnsley in a 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers while Acca backers had a nervous wait for Eastleigh to hang on for a 1-0 win against Tamworth.

CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 11/1 accumulator!
Here were this week's winning selections

CLICK HERE for our This Week's Acca record

Subscribe to This Week's Acca on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. And check our football tips page every Friday for the latest boosted accumulator, in written form, for all those 40-somethings who've got other things to listen to at the moment.

Here's what the team said about the selections in the This Week's Acca Podcast...

Here's this week's episode

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS