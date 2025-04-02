Third-tier Arminia Bielefeld reach German Cup final with victory over Bayer Leverkusen

Third-tier side Arminia Bielefeld secured their spot in the final of the German Cup with a stunning victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Michél Kniat's side bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 on Tuesday night and book their place in Berlin. Jonathan Tah had fired the defending champions ahead in the 17th minute but their lead lasted a matter of moments with Marius Wörl drawing the hosts level just three minutes later.

With seconds remaining in the first-half, Maximilian Großer smashed in a first-time volley having met Louis Oppie's free-kick to give them a lead they would ultimately hold onto. They limited Leverkusen to very little in the second 45 minutes - the visitors managing just one shot on target as they looked for a way back in. Xabi Alonso's men became the fourth Bundesliga outfit to be conquered by the determined Bielefeld - they'd already eliminated Freiburg, Union Berlin and Werder Bremen.

A fifth top-flight side awaits them in the final - which takes place on May 24 - as they face the winner of Wednesday's other semi-final between RB Leipzig and Stuttgart. Unsurprisingly, Bielefeld have defied the odds throughout their campaign. Some bookmakers made them 10/1 outsiders for victory in 90 minutes on Tuesday night. But the side who currently occupy 4th in the 3. Liga table now have the DFB-Pokal firmly in their sight. They are just the fourth team from the third tier to have ever reached the final. And it'll be the first time in the entire cup run where they've actually left Bielefeld - a place which German urban legend claims doesn't even exist (according to the satirical 'Bielefeld conspiracy'). It's set to be a hectic end to the campaign for the underdogs who may also contend a promotion play-off with a side from the second tier and have a Westfalen Cup final to fulfil as well.