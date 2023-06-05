Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

The AC Milan striker made the announcement on the San Siro pitch following his club’s final game of the Serie A season. “I have many memories and many emotions in here,” the Sweden international said. “The first time I arrived here you gave me happiness. The second time, love. I will be a Milan fan for life. “The time has come to say goodbye to football, but not to you. See you around, if you’re lucky. Forza Milan and goodbye.”

A clearly emotional Ibrahimovic was serenaded by the Milan fans and then given a guard of honour by his team-mates as he left the pitch. The former Manchester United striker has spent most of the season on the sidelines due to injury, playing just four times for Milan and scoring once in a 3-1 defeat at Udinese in March, and his departure from the club had already been announced. In July last year he renewed his contract for another year, despite facing the prospect of a lengthy rehabilitation from knee surgery. Shortly after helping Milan win the Serie A title he had undergone a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury. As expected that meant a lengthy lay-off and Ibrahimovic did not make his first appearance of this season until the end of February.

Ibrahimovic began his career at Malmo and joined Ajax in 2001 after rejecting the overtures of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. “Arsene Wenger asked me to have a trial with Arsenal when I was 17. I turned it down. Zlatan doesn’t do auditions,” was how Ibrahimovic put it in his own inimitable style. The prolific striker also had spells with Juventus and Inter Milan before an unhappy spell at Barcelona, where he complained about how he was used by manager Pep Guardiola. “When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari,” Ibrahimovic said. “If you drive a Ferrari you put premium fuel in the tank, you drive on to the motorway and you floor the accelerator.

