Rodri celebrates his goal against Chelsea

The key games in Manchester City’s 23/24 Premier League title win

By Andy Hampson, PA
18:32 · SUN May 19, 2024

Manchester City have won the Premier League for an unprecedented fourth successive season after a thrilling title race.

Pep Guardiola's side knew victory on the final day would be enough to lift England's top trophy once again, and they made no mistake in front of their own supporters.

Phil Foden struck twice while Rodri's second-half strike wrapped up the result, with some nerves present after Mohammed Kudus' spectacular overhead kick moved them to within one.

They pipped Arsenal to top spot. Mikel Arteta's Gunners forced to settle for second after a strong campaign of their own own.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of City's key results on their quest to the title.

Everton 1-3 Man City

  • When: December 27

City faced a test of their mettle as they returned to Premier League action after the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia with a tricky trip to Goodison Park.

With Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland on the sidelines, City fell behind to a Jack Harrison effort but they powered back in the second half through Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva.

Newcastle 2-3 Man City

  • When: January 13

Oscar Bobb scored a brilliant stoppage-time winner as City nicked a frantic encounter at St James’ Park to keep themselves in touching distance of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Silva had struck first for City but Newcastle roared back with quickfire goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

De Bruyne came off the bench to equalise and Bobb’s nifty footwork in the box sparked exuberant City celebrations.

Manchester City Oscar Bobb

Man City 1-1 Chelsea

  • When: February 17

Rodri fired a dramatic late equaliser as City showed their resolve to avoid a potentially damaging loss to Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling put Chelsea ahead against his old club after a fine turn and finish and, after Haaland missed a sitter, it looked like that could prove the winner as time ticked down.

Rodri had other ideas, hitting the net with a ferocious strike seven minutes from time.

Man City 0-0 Arsenal

  • When: March 31

Of the three main title contenders, City initially seemed the side to benefit the least from this drab goalless stalemate at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet while the result saw Liverpool pull clear and left City third behind Arsenal, the point ultimately did Pep Guardiola’s side no harm.

They may have been unusually stifled and frustrated on the day, but they remained well placed to pounce on any slip-ups.

Tottenham 0-2 Man City

  • When: May 14
Erling Haaland celebrates a goal against Tottenham

Those slip-ups duly came with Liverpool’s challenge completely falling by the wayside in April and the Gunners suffering a costly defeat at Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s men hit back to take the fight to the final day but the damage was done as City seized their chance.

Arsenal hoped old foes Spurs might do them a favour in City’s game in hand in midweek, but that was not to be on a surreal night when some home supporters preferred to cheer the visitors.

Haaland’s second-half double proved the difference but City were grateful to substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for producing a vital late save from Son Heung-min when the score was still 1-0.

