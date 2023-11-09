Liam Kelly selects a value bet of interest for the next round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.
2pts Matheus Cunha to win 2+ fouls in Wolves vs Tottenham at 5/6 (Sky Bet)
"It is just who we are mate. It is who we are and who we will be for as long as I am here."
I'm not quite sure what to make of Ange Postecoglou's retort to the questioning of Tottenham's ultra-high line in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday Night Football.
Perhaps he thought it to be a good moment to impress his mentality on the group of players he has, only further endearing himself to the Spurs faithful as a result, but there's no doubt that the approach was not in the best interest of gaining something from the game.
Anyway, on reflection, it's only to the benefit of punters to know that Postecoglou will stick with his principles no matter the circumstances, which might cause them problems in Saturday's match-up with Wolves.
Tottenham may well possess the majority of the ball in this game, as they have in most matches this season, but they've not been especially solid as a defensive unit despite their lofty position in the table.
Spurs have averaged 1.48 expected goals (xG) against per game in the Premier League this term, with 10 more teams averaging a lower amount, and enter Molineux with a raft of fresh personnel problems at the back.
Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are suspended after red cards against Chelsea, while Micky van de Ven will be missing through injury.
It makes that unit especially weak, facing a Wolves counter-attack that could relish the possible pattern of the match.
Postecoglou's side should have some joy going forward, even with the possibility of James Maddison's absence, but the hosts can be backed to have some success on the break, with MATHEUS CUNHA sticking out as a particular presence in moving Wolves forward.
He has been excellent all season long in that aspect, carrying the team up the pitch. Despite his struggles in front of goal, he's more than proven his worth as Wolves' starting striker.
With that in mind, Cunha looks a solid bet TO WIN 2+ FOULS.
Available at 5/6 with Sky Bet, it's easy to envisage Spurs and their weakened defence being happy to stop Wolves' counter-attacking play at the most likely source.
Only two players (Kaoru Mitoma and Pedro Neto) have logged more carries into the final third than Cunha in the Premier League this season, evidence of the Brazilian's danger on the run.
He's been fouled 15 times in minutes equating to around 10 games played this campaign and this appears a good setup for Cunha to be fouled at least two times.
Odds correct at 1830 BST (09/11/23)
