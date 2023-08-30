The Kelly Bet: Arsenal to hold the advantage over Manchester United

Liam Kelly selects value bets of interest for the fourth round of Premier League fixtures in this week's Kelly Bet.

Fouls forthcoming at Brentford I fancy Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth to improve as the season goes on. They're another team that have suffered from injuries to important players, personnel vital to the style the new manager is looking to implement. There are signs that Iraola's ideology is beginning to be understood, however, taking much better shape in a 3-2 midweek League Cup win, albeit against Championship side Swansea. Brentford will be an altogether different challenge for Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola encourages his team to apply pressure

The Bees also like to apply pressure and are extremely difficult to beat as hosts. I think this will lead to a stretched pitch and, in turn, plenty of stoppages for fouls at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday. Indeed, OVER 21.5 TOTAL FOULS CONCEDED at 10/11 with Unibet is solid value selection from my perspective. CLICK HERE to back 22+ Match Total Fouls in Brentford vs Bournemouth with Sky Bet Bournemouth lead the Premier League in fouls conceded (40) at this early stage of the new campaign, averaging 13.3 per game with their proactive approach to winning back the ball.

Brentford head up the league standings for fouls won (41) this season, averaging 13.6 per game, but Thomas Frank's side don't shy away from physicality, averaging 11 fouls conceded per game this season. Additionally, Bournemouth have won an average of 11 fouls per game this term, making the line for total fouls in this match look a little low. Gunners to fire at home If last season's fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates is anything to go by, a 3-2 thriller decided by a late Eddie Nketiah goal, Sunday will certainly be 'Super'. The Premier League's marquee match-up for the weekend will be a treat for the neutral and can follow a similar pattern to January's game — territorial dominance from Arsenal and a typical counter-attacking threat from Manchester United.

Perhaps more should be expected from Erik ten Hag's men this time around at the Emirates, but a relatively lacklustre start to the season and a growing injury list is a big part of the reason why ARSENAL TO WIN makes value appeal at 4/5. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win with Sky Bet Raphaël Varane has joined Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Rasmus Højlund on the sidelines, all key players for United's plans. In truth, Ten Hag's team looked defensively vulnerable with the first three names above healthy, so facing an Arsenal side that are creating chances is a daunting prospect.