The 23/24 Premier League season told by the best stats from each month

The curtain has fallen on another thrilling Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were crowned champions for a fourth successive time - the first team in English football history to win the top-flight in four consecutive seasons - pipping Arsenal to top spot on final day. Jurgen Klopp surprised us all with his announcement in January that he will be leaving Liverpool when the conclusion reaches its conclusion - they would secure another top four finish and had involvement in that title race until the final few weeks.

Manchester City won the Premier League again

Unai Emery guided Aston Villa to the top table of European football, while Oliver Glasner's late impact took Crystal Palace into the top half of the table. It wasn't to be for the three promoted sides - Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United - who were relegated straight back down to the Sky Bet Championship. There's a lot to digest and remember given the hectic last nine months in the top tier of English football. So, sit back, and enjoy the stats of the season, taking into account the best post-match facts from across the campaign, courtesy of the team at Opta... August

With his brace against Burnley, Erling Haaland became only the second player to score 2+ goals in a team's opening game of a Premier League season in consecutive campaigns (also two vs West Ham in 2022-23), after Didier Drogba in 2009-10 (two v Hull) and 2010-11 (three v West Brom) for Chelsea.

Vincent Kompany became the first Belgian to manage in the Premier League, while he became just the third manager to face a team he previously played for in the competition in his maiden fixture (also Roberto Di Matteo for West Brom v Chelsea in August 2010 and Scott Parker for Fulham v Chelsea in March 2019), with all three losing those games.

James Milner appeared in his 22nd Premier League season, equalling the competition’s record held by Ryan Giggs.

Luton became the sixth side whose first ever Premier League goal was a penalty, and first since Swansea in September 2011.

Aston Villa’s 5-1 loss at Newcastle on MD1 was the first time they had conceded 5+ in their first league match since 1951-52 (2-5 v Bolton Wanderers).

Sandro Tonali opening the scoring for Newcastle after six minutes, and Moussa Diaby levelling for Aston Villa after 11, was the earliest into a match in Premier League history that two different players scored on their debut.

Tottenham Hotspur registered their first ever Premier League win over Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the fifth attempt (D2 L2), with the 2-0 victory their first home win over the Red Devils since January 2018 at Wembley.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace was their 200th away clean sheet in the Premier League, the third side to reach the milestone after Manchester United and Chelsea.

Against Fulham Bukayo Saka set a new club record for Arsenal for consecutive Premier League games played in (83), with this run eventually reaching 87 before missing the Man City game in October.

Everton lost their opening three games to a league season for the first time since 1990-91, while it’s the first time they ever lost their opening three such games without scoring a single goal.

Nottingham Forest went 2-0 up just three minutes and 46 seconds into their game at Old Trafford, the earliest into a Premier League match that Manchester United have ever gone two goals behind. However, Forest became the first team in Premier League history to go 2-0 ahead inside 4 minutes and lose the game.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in seven consecutive Premier League appearances, a record run by a Forest player. He’s only the third African player to score in seven consecutive Premier League appearances, after Emmanuel Adebayor and Mohamed Salah.

At Sheffield United, Man City earned their 200th win in 269 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola – the quickest any manager has reached 200 wins in English top-flight history.

Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Newcastle was Jürgen Klopp’s 11th consecutive Premier League win against Eddie Howe – the longest winning run in the competition by a manager against a specific opposing manager. September

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick against Burnley

Jarrod Bowen became the first player to score in each of West Ham’s first four away games in a top-flight season since Vic Watson in 1929-30.

With Burnley, Luton, Everton and Sheffield United doing so, this was the first ever top-flight season to see as many as four teams lose each of their first three games.

Son Heung-min’s treble against Burnley saw him become the fifth player to score a hat-trick in four consecutive Premier League campaigns, after Robbie Fowler (1993-94 to 1996-97), Alan Shearer (1993-94 to 1996-97), Thierry Henry (2002-03 to 2005-06) and Harry Kane (2014-15 to 2017-18).

Courtesy of a hat-trick against Fulham, Erling Haaland reached 50 Premier League goal involvements in fewer appearances than any player in the competition’s history (39).

Against Newcastle, Evan Ferguson (18y 318d) became the fourth different 18-year-old to score a hat-trick in a Premier League game, after Chris Bart-Williams, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen.

The three hat-tricks scored on 2nd September (Son Heung-min, Erling Haaland, Evan Ferguson) was the joint-most ever scored on a single day of Premier League football, level with 23rd September 1995 (Alan Shearer, Robbie Fowler, Tony Yeboah).

Wolves' first three Premier League goals this season were scored by substitutes – they're the first team in the history of the competition to have their first three goals of a season come from the bench.

Declan Rice’s goal on 95 minutes and 43 seconds was the latest winning goal ever scored in a Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Against Wolves, Mohamed Salah became only the second player to reach 200 Premier League goal involvements for Liverpool, after Steven Gerrard.

Luton became just the second team to lose their first four ever Premier League games, after Swindon Town in 1993-94.

Brighton became only the third side to win four consecutive Premier League meetings with Manchester United, after Liverpool (Dec 2000 – Jan 2002) and Man City (Apr 2013 – Nov 2014).

Phil Foden’s opening goal against Nottingham Forest finished off a 46-pass move, Manchester City’s longest passing sequence leading to a goal on record in the Premier League (since 2006-07) and the second longest on record overall (all teams) behind Nacer Chadli’s goal for Tottenham against QPR in August 2014 (48 passes).

Aged 20 years and 128 days against Aston Villa, Malo Gusto became the third-youngest player to be sent off for Chelsea in the Premier League, behind only John Obi Mikel (19y 175d vs Reading in 2006) and Robert Huth (19y 264d vs Man Utd in 2004).

Newcastle’s 8-0 win at Bramall Lane was their biggest ever away victory in their league history, and Sheffield United’s biggest ever league defeat. Newcastle were also the first side to have eight different players score for them in a Premier League match (excluding own goals).

Ollie Watkins became the first player to score two hat-tricks in a single season in all competitions for Aston Villa since Andy Gray in 1976-77. He’s also only the second player to score more than one Premier League hat-trick overall for the club, after Christian Benteke.

Everton lost each of their opening four home games of a league season for just the second time in their history, also doing so in the top-tier in 1958-59.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson became the first manager to string together five unbeaten Premier League visits to Old Trafford in a row (W3 D2).

Liverpool became the first side to have four red cards in their first seven games of a Premier League season. October

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham enjoyed a good start to the season

Trailing at 92:46 against Brentford, Manchester United’s 2-1 victory against Brentford was the latest they have ever been behind in a Premier League game in which they’ve come back to win.

Manchester City’s 2-1 win against Brighton was their 21st consecutive home victory in all competitions, setting a new record for a Premier League club.

Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou won 26 points from his first 30 available in the Premier League (W8 D2 L0), the most points picked up by a manager in their first 10 games in the competition.

With their 2-0 win, Brentford became the first ever side to win their first three Premier League meetings with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

With his winner at West Ham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin became the fourth player to score 50 Premier League goals for Everton, after Romelu Lukaku, Duncan Ferguson and Tim Cahill. November

Leandro Trossard netted Arsenal's 1,000th goal at the Emirates

With his goal at Brentford, Jarrod Bowen became the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his side's first six away games in a single campaign, while he was also the first West Ham player to score in six in a row on the road overall in the competition.

Defeat against Crystal Palace saw Burnley become the first side in English top-flight history to lose each of their first six home games to begin a season. A loss against West Ham three weeks later saw Vincent Kompany become only the second manager to lose his first seven Premier League home games in charge after Mick McCarthy.

With one goal and four assists in Man City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth, Jérémy Doku became both the youngest player (21y 161d) in Premier League history with five goal involvements in a single game, as well as the youngest player to assist four goals in a single game.

In their 4-1 loss to Chelsea, Tottenham had two players sent off in a home Premier League game for the first time ever and for just the fourth time in the competition at any venue (August 2001 v Everton, October 2008 v Stoke and May 2019 v Bournemouth).

Leandro Trossard’s opener against Burnley was Arsenal’s 1,000th goal at the Emirates Stadium in all competitions.

The 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge was the first time Chelsea both scored and conceded 4+ goals in a league game since March 2008 v Tottenham (4-4), the first time Man City did so since January 1961 v Arsenal (4-5), and first time the pair did so against one another in the league since December 1956 (5-4 to Man City).

Erling Haaland’s opener against Liverpool was his 50th goal in the Premier League, reaching this tally in just 48 appearances, the fastest of any player in the competition’s history (previously Andrew Cole, 65).

At Nottingham Forest, 19-year-old Evan Ferguson scored his 11th Premier League goal of 2023. Only Michael Owen (25 in 1998), Robbie Fowler (22 in 1994), Nicolas Anelka (12 in 1998) and Francis Jeffers (12 in 1999) have scored more Premier League goals as a teenager in a single calendar year.

Against Sheffield United, Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert became just the second player to score in each of the big five European leagues (Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga) in the 21st century, after Stevan Jovetic. December

Aston Villa enjoyed a performance to remember against Manchester City

Jay Rodriguez scored after 15.8 seconds for Burnley against Sheffield United, the 15th fastest goal in Premier League history. It came 10 years and one day after he scored after 13.7 seconds for Southampton against Chelsea, the 12th fastest goal in Premier League history.

At Man City, Son Heung-Min became only the second player in Premier League history to score a goal and own goal in the opening 10 minutes of a game, after Gareth Barry for Aston Villa v Charlton in May 1999.

At Man City, Son Heung-Min scored his 50th Premier League away goal, becoming the first Spurs player to score 50+ home goals, 50+ away goals and provide 50+ assists in the competition.

Willian’s appearance against Nottingham Forest was his 300th in the Premier League, the first Brazilian player to reach the landmark in the competition.

Manchester City attempted just two shots against Aston Villa, the fewest shots ever attempted by a Pep Guardiola team in a match within Europe’s big-five leagues.

With their 2-1 defeat to West Ham, Tottenham became the first side in Premier League history to score first in five successive games and win none of them (D1 L4). They also were the first side to lose three successive homes games in the competition having scored first each time.

Mohamed Salah’s equaliser against Crystal Palace was his 200th Liverpool goal in all competitions, the fifth player to reach the milestone for the club. It was also his 150th Premier League goal overall (247th game), with only four players in the competition reaching this milestone in fewer matches than the Egyptian – Alan Shearer (212), Sergio Agüero (217), Harry Kane (218) and Thierry Henry (220).

With a 1-1 draw against Burnley, Brighton became the first team to score and concede in 20 consecutive top-flight matches since Newcastle United between December 1957 and August 1958 (21).

Aston Villa’s 1-0 win against Arsenal was their 15th consecutive Premier League home win, their longest ever such run in their league history.

Crystal Palace became the first team to trail by 2+ goals away to Manchester City in the Premier League and avoid defeat since Manchester United won 3-2 in April 2018; Manchester City had won 68 consecutive home league matches from such a position.

Aged 17 years and 229 days against Fulham, Lewis Miley became the youngest player to score for Newcastle United in the Premier League, and the youngest player overall in the competition since Federico Macheda against Aston Villa in April 2009 (17y 226d).

Aston Villa’s win at Brentford was their 25th Premier League victory of 2023. It’s the most wins they’ve ever had in a single calendar year in their league history (eventually ending at 26).

Liverpool attempted 34 shots in their goalless draw with Manchester United, their most in a Premier League game on record in which they failed to score (since 2003-04).

With a 2-0 loss at West Ham, Manchester United failed to score in four successive games in all competitions for the first time since November 1992.

Wolves’ 2-1 win against Chelsea was the first Premier League game to be played on Christmas Eve since Leeds 3-1 Manchester United in 1995.

Chris Wood’s hat-trick for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle was the seventh Premier League hat-trick scored on Boxing Day, and the fourth Premier League hat-trick by a player against a club he previously played for in the competition.

West Ham boss David Moyes earned his first ever away win against Arsenal in all competitions at the 23rd attempt (D4 L18).

Arsenal had 77 touches in the opposition box against West Ham, the most on record (since 2008-09) in a single Premier League match for a team who failed to score. January

Liverpool thrashed Newcastle with plenty of chances

With an expected goals figure of 7.11 against Newcastle, Liverpool recorded the highest xG total on record (since 2010-11) in a single Premier League game.

Aston Villa’s goalless draw with Everton was Unai Emery’s first ever 0-0 draw as a manager in the Premier League, in his 97th match in charge in the competition. This is the longest start to a Premier League managerial career before being involved in a 0-0 by any manager in the competition’s history.

Against Aston Villa, Séamus Coleman made his 355th Premier League appearance for Everton, surpassing Tim Howard (354) as the club’s record appearance maker in the competition.

Their 2-2 draw with Manchester United was Tottenham’s 33rd consecutive Premier League game in which they scored, the longest scoring streak in the club’s league history. They would eventually stretch that run to 39 games, the second longest streak in the Premier League after Arsenal’s run of 55 between 2001 and 2002.

Oli McBurnie’s equalising penalty for Sheffield United against West Ham (102:08) was the latest goal scored on record in the Premier League (since 2006-07), eclipsing Dirk Kuyt’s 102nd minute penalty for Liverpool against Arsenal in April 2011.

Against Wolves, Brighton midfielder James Milner became the outright second highest appearance maker in Premier League history (633), overtaking Ryan Giggs.

Luton Town went 2-0 ahead against Brighton after two minutes and 17 seconds; only Leicester City against Derby County in April 1998 have been two goals ahead earlier in a Premier League game (opening two minutes).

Elijah Adebayo was the first Luton player to score a top-flight hat-trick since Lars Elstrup against Norwich City in September 1990, and the first to do so at Kenilworth Road since Mark Stein against Oxford United in February 1988.

Against Newcastle, Aston Villa were beaten at Villa Park in the Premier League for the first time since February 2023 (2-4 v Arsenal), ending their 17-game home unbeaten run.

Ollie Watkins became just the third player to score 50 Premier League goals for Aston Villa (along with Gabriel Agbonlahor and Dwight Yorke), while he's the first player to score 10+ goals in four consecutive seasons in the competition for the club.

In Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea, Jürgen Klopp became the seventh manager to win 200 Premier League games, with only Pep Guardiola (269) doing so in fewer matches than the German (318).

Against Chelsea, Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez became the first player on record (since 2003-04) to hit the woodwork four times in a single Premier League match. February

Arsenal’s 6-0 win at West Ham was their joint-biggest margin of victory in an away league game

Richarlison became the first player to score home and away against Everton in a single Premier League season having previously played for the Toffees in the competition.

In a 5-0 win at Sheffield United, Ollie Watkins became the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season, and the first player to achieve this for Aston Villa in a top-flight campaign since Dwight Yorke in 1995-96.

Wolves’ Matheus Cunha became only the fourth visiting player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, after Kanu for Arsenal in 1999, Robin van Persie for Arsenal in 2011, and Sergio Agüero for Man City in 2016.

With the opening goal against Wolves, Cole Palmer became the first Chelsea player aged 21 or under to hit double figures for goals in a Premier League season.

Against West Ham on his 21st birthday, Rasmus Højlund became the youngest player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for Manchester United.

Manchester City became only the second team to win four Premier League away games in a row having trailed in each of them, after Manchester United between September and December 2020 (six in total).

At Luton, Sheffield United scored three goals in a Premier League away game for the first time since October 1993 against Southampton (3-3), ending a run of 84 such games without doing so.

Arsenal’s 6-0 win at West Ham was their joint-biggest margin of victory in an away league game, their joint-biggest margin of victory in a league London derby, and West Ham’s joint-biggest losing margin in a home league game.

Chelsea’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace was their 13th consecutive Premier League win against the Eagles, the joint longest winning run for a side against a specific opponent in the competition’s history.

Erling Haaland had nine shots and an xG total of 1.58 against Chelsea, his most for both without scoring in a single game for Manchester City in all competitions.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s 5-0 win at Sheffield United was their biggest ever margin of victory in an away top-flight match, and biggest on the road in any league outing since February 2000, when they won 7-1 at Chester City in the fourth tier.

Aged 21 years and 14 days against Luton, Manchester United’s Rasmus Højlund became the youngest player ever to score in six successive Premier League appearances, surpassing Joe Willock's record (21y 272d).

In Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Díaz, Liverpool became the first club in Europe's big-five leagues to have five players reach 10+ goals in all competitions this season. Their 4-1 win against Luton also saw the Reds become the first side from Europe’s big-five leagues to score 100 goals in all competitions in 2023-24.

Oliver Glasner became just the second Crystal Palace manager to win his first Premier League game in charge of the club (3-0 v Burnley) after Alan Pardew against Tottenham in January 2015.

Alex Iwobi’s strike at 96:06 was the latest winning goal ever scored against Manchester United in a Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth have never won a league game against Manchester City in 20 attempts (D2 L18), losing all 14 in the Premier League. This is both the most a side has faced another without winning in Football League history, and most a side has faced another without ever avoiding defeat in Premier League history.

Against Newcastle, Bukayo Saka became the first Englishman to score in five consecutive Premier League games for Arsenal since Ian Wright (a run of seven between September and November 1994). March

Chelsea saw plenty of shots in one contest at Stamford Bridge

Between their 3-1 win against Liverpool in February, and their 6-0 win at Sheffield United at the start of March, Arsenal scored 2+ goals in eight consecutive halves of Premier League football, a record in the competition.

Against Luton, Bournemouth became the fifth team in Premier League history to win a match in which they trailed by three goals, after Leeds United (v Derby in November 1997), Wimbledon (v West Ham in September 1998), Manchester United (v Tottenham in September 2001) and Wolves (v Leicester in October 2003).

Chris Wood’s opener for Nottingham Forest against Luton was his 150th goal in English league football.

In their 4-3 win over West Ham, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak became just the second player to score a penalty goal against two different goalkeepers in a single Premier League match, after Steven Gerrard against Aston Villa in March 2009 (Brad Friedel and Brad Guzan).

There were 51 shots in the match between Chelsea (33) and Burnley (18), only one Premier League game on record (since 2003-04) has seen more attempts at goal – Queens Park Rangers against Leicester City in November 2014 (52).

Brentford v Manchester United was just the third 1-1 draw in Premier League history to see both goals come in the 90th minute or later (also Arsenal v Liverpool in April 2011 & Watford v Leicester in June 2020).

Man City’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal ended their 47-game scoring streak at home in the Premier League, and also ended their 75-game run without a goalless draw in the league. April

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace side came to life in the latter stages of the season

Liverpool’s 82.9% possession in their 3-1 win over Sheffield United set a new club record for a Premier League match (since 2003-04), and was the second highest by any team in the competition on record.

Manchester United were leading Chelsea at 99:18 but went on to lose – the latest a team has been winning before losing in Premier League history. Cole Palmer’s winner at 100:41 is the latest winning goal on record in a Premier League match (since 2006-07).

Cole Palmer’s treble against Manchester United saw him become the 200th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick.

Erling Haaland became the first player to score 30+ goals in all competitions in both of his first two seasons as a Premier League player since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2001-02/2002-03.

Thanks to a brace against Crystal Palace, Kevin De Bruyne scored his 100th goal in all competitions for Manchester City.

18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo became the youngest player to score a Premier League goal for Manchester United in a match against Liverpool. In the same match, Mohamed Salah became the outright highest Premier League goalscorer among visiting players at Old Trafford (6).

Against Man Utd, Dominic Solanke scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season, the most ever by a Bournemouth player in a single campaign (finished the season with 19).

Crystal Palace’s 1-0 win at Anfield was Liverpool’s first home league defeat since October 2022, ending a run of 28 games without defeat on home soil.

Against Everton, Cole Palmer became the first Chelsea player to score a first half hat-trick in the Premier League, the second player to score a hat-trick in back-to-back home Premier League appearances for the club after Didier Drogba in May/August 2010, and the first player to score four goals in a league match for the Blues since Frank Lampard in March 2010. He also became the first Chelsea player to score in seven consecutive Premier League home games, and the third player to score 20 Premier League goals in their debut season with the Blues after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (2000-01) and Diego Costa (2014-15).

Brentford’s 5-1 win at Luton was their biggest ever top-flight away win, and the first time they’ve scored 5 goals on the road at this level.

Thanks to a 4-1 defeat at Burnley, Sheffield United became the third team to concede 50 home goals in a single top-flight campaign, after Aston Villa in 1935-36 and Chelsea in 1959-60.

With their 2-0 win at Wolves, Arsenal kept a clean sheet in six consecutive away league games for the first time in their history.

Crystal Palace’s 5-2 win over West Ham was the first time they’ve ever scored 5+ goals in a top-flight match against a fellow London side.

Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Chelsea was their biggest ever victory against the Blues in their history. It also took Chelsea’s goal conceded tally for the season to 57, their most ever in a Premier League campaign.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz became the first player to score a Premier League brace against Chelsea having previously played for the Blues in the competition.

Everton beat Liverpool 2-0, earning their first home league win against them since October 2010.

Kevin De Bruyne’s opener against Brighton was his 68th Premier League goal, but his very first headed strike in the competition.

Jarrod Bowen’s goal against Liverpool was his 16th in the Premier League this season, the joint-most by a West Ham player in a single campaign (level with Paolo Di Canio in 1999-00).

Newcastle scored 13 goals against Sheffield United in the Premier League this season, the most one team has scored against another in a single campaign. Their 5-1 win at St James’ Park confirmed the Blades’ relegation back to the Championship.

Alexander Isak became the third Newcastle player to score in seven consecutive Premier League home games, after Alan Shearer (15 in 1996-97) and Andrew Cole (8 in 1993-94). May

Alexander Isak was a star for Newcastle

Bukayo Saka became the first player to score 20 goals for Arsenal in a season (all competitions) since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2019-20 (29 goals) and the first Englishman to do so for the club since Theo Walcott in 2012-13 (21 goals).

Anthony Gordon became just the third Newcastle player to hit double figures for both goals and assists in a single Premier League campaign after Andrew Cole in 1993-94 (34 goals, 13 assists) and Ruel Fox in 1994-95 (10 goals, 11 assists).

Alexander Isak became the first Newcastle player to score 20 goals in a Premier League season since Alan Shearer in 2002-03 (22).

In a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United became just the second side in Premier League history to concede 100 goals in a single campaign, along with Swindon Town in 1993-94.

Against Wolves, Erling Haaland scored his sixth Premier League hat-trick for Manchester City, with only seven players netting more in the competition’s history. All six have been at the Etihad Stadium, with only three players netting more at a single venue.

Erling Haaland’s hat-trick against Wolves was the 41st scored by a Manchester City player in the Premier League, with only Liverpool (42) netting more in the competition’s history. Furthermore, it was the 30th Premier League treble netted at the Etihad Stadium, more than at any other ground.

One day before his 22nd birthday, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer became only the third player in Premier League history to reach 30+ goal involvements in a single season while aged 21 or younger (21 goals, 9 assists), after Robbie Fowler (twice - 1994-95 and 1995-96) and Chris Sutton (1993-94).

Liverpool’s Mo Salah became the first player in Premier League history to score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons. He is also only the second player to tally 10+ in both in five separate seasons in the competition overall, after Wayne Rooney.

Against Liverpool, Son Heung-min made his 300th Premier League appearance, becoming just the third player to reach this milestone for Spurs (after Hugo Lloris 361 and Harry Kane 317).

With a 4-0 win at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace completed the league double over Manchester United for the very first time.

In his 89th game in charge (vs Everton), Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder suffered his 50th Premier League defeat – only Mick McCarthy (79) and Danny Wilson (87) have reached this unwanted milestone in fewer games than Wilder.

Newcastle scored in all 19 of their Premier League home games this season, the first time they’ve achieved this in a single campaign in the competition.

Arsenal’s win at Old Trafford was their 27th in the Premier League this season, only winning more league games in a campaign in the top-flight in 1970-71 (29) and 1930-31 (28). It was also the first time they’ve completed the league double over Manchester United since 2006-07.

Against Liverpool, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez scored his third own goal in the Premier League, the most ever scored by a goalkeeper in the competition’s history.

Kevin De Bruyne’s assist against Tottenham moved the Belgian ahead of Cesc Fabregas into outright second for most assists in Premier League history (112).