Tokyo 2020: Team GB crash out of Olympics after extra-time defeat to Australia

Great Britain women’s bid for Olympic glory was ended by Australia in an agonising 4-3 defeat after extra-time.

A last-gasp equaliser and a missed penalty cost Team GB a place in the semi-finals after Ellen White’s double had give them a 2-1 lead going into the final minute of normal time. But a defensive lapse at the death allowed Sam Kerr to haul Australia level and take the match to extra-time. Caroline Weir then missed from the spot before goals from Mary Fowler and Kerr sent the Brits spinning out, with White completing her hat-trick in vain.

Great Britain started well and Keira Walsh crashed a shot against the post with Teagan Micah beaten but, against the run of play, Australia took the lead after 35 minutes. Demi Stokes conceded a corner and when Arsenal’s Stephanie Catley whipped the ball in Alanna Kennedy beat Leah Williamson to head in from six yards. But White was again Team GB’s hero when she levelled after 57 minutes. The Manchester City striker latched on to Lauren Hemp’s cross and glanced a fine header across Micah from eight yards. Australia nearly regained the lead three minutes later when Steph Houghton turned the ball onto her own bar from close range. But GB went ahead when Australia failed to clear a throw-in and White reacted quickest in the box, firing first-time into the corner despite Micah getting a touch.

End of the road for our women's football team.



