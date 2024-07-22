Takefusa Kubo: Could Japan winger replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

It's been a summer of transfer activity across the Premier League with a number of moves already made as teams look to strengthen ahead of the opening weekend.

Yet in a period of significant change at Liverpool, the incomings have been non-existent. Arne Slot inherits the squad built by Jurgen Klopp after his near nine-year spell at Anfield came to an end. New faces on the sideline but the same group who were present last season. They're one of just two top-flight clubs yet to make a signing. A potentially worrying sign as they look to push for another Premier League title.

The rumours have barely been fierce enough to warrant serious interest too. That was until recently, with outlets in Japan claiming that Takefusa Kubo could be on his way to Merseyside. A surprising move but one that does make sense. Could Kubo replace Salah? Talk of Mohamed Salah's departure have been present across the past couple of transfer windows. Liverpool's star man but one exiting his peak. At 32 years of age, the Reds need to start planning for the future. Salah can still provide the huge impact we've come to expect from him but it would be unrealistic to believe the top level of performance can be sustained for a few more years after this. It could be why Liverpool have turned their attention to Kubo, a left-footed right winger who demonstrates similar traits to that of Salah. That said, he may be used in an adjusted role under Slot's guidance.

The Japan international scored seven goals and contributed a further three assists in 24 LaLiga starts last season. His list of strengths significantly outweighs the weaknesses. A player who likes to dribble in small spaces. Someone who wants to start wide and cut inside to get a shot away. A presence that causes issues for opposition full-backs. Sound familiar? He was Real Sociedad's star. Only ten players averaged a higher number of successful dribbles in Spain's top-flight during the 23/24 campaign while he was the fifth-most creative player based on chances created.

Salah saw 75% of his shots last season come with his left foot; Kubo was a much more significant 94%. Both players demonstrating a clear desire to cut inside from wide positions. It's worth noting though that the Liverpool man attempted more shots - over twice as many - and that reflects in his goalscoring being nearly three times as much. But Kubo's talent on the ball saw him fouled far more often, while also attempting more crosses - this may be down to differences in system though.

If Liverpool were to switch the two players, Kubo delivers more creativity but at a cost of goals scored. He will, at least, try to find the net in a similar manner. A lesson from Feyenoord While he does primarily play on the right wing, Liverpool may well look to use Kubo in a more central role, similar to that of Calvin Stengs from Slot's time at Feyenoord. Stengs was another who preferred to be on the right but Slot wouldn't be afraid of playing him on the inside. He would also be looked to as someone to create rather than solely focusing on scoring himself. He created 71 chances across 29 Eredivisie appearances, with 17 coming from six Champions League outings.

Stengs' position in that side allowed Yankuba Minteh to star on the wing - the player who has since signed for Brighton from Newcastle. Slot may opt for a form of continuity here. That would mean Kubo comes in as support to Salah rather than the direct replacement. He heads up the midfield trio and gives the much-needed creativity from the central positions - Klopp's Liverpool previously looked to their wide players. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister likely operate in slightly deeper positions, featuring as central midfielders with Kubo at the top point. More would still be needed Adding Kubo to the Liverpool ranks would be a smart addition. A talented player and one who offers flexibility to Slot and his system. But there's no denying that the Reds need more as they look to mount a Premier League title charge once again. It's also a time when serious consideration needs to be given to the future.

Mohamed Salah has recently turned 32

Salah, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk are now in their 30s, as is Wataru Endo, a player brought in to provide a short-term impact. To his credit, he has done just that. That isn't to say that four significant additions need to made this summer but this is a window which needs to be utilised as they rebuild under their new head coach. Kubo would indicate a strong start to that process.