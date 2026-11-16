Switzerland vs Scotland tips, predictions and Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League
2.5pts Switzerland to win and over 1.5 goals at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
1pt Dan Ndoye to score anytime at 9/4 (General)
1pt Ndoye 1+ assists at 9/2 (General)
Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Monday
TV: BBC Two
Live odds, form and stats
Scotland continued their clunky start to life under Sebastien Pocognoli on Friday as a John McGinn brace edged them past North Macedonia.
It was the first time Macedonia had scored in nine games, but McGinn's 74th-minute penalty, won by Ben Gannon-Doak after a VAR intervention, at least meant they avoided the ignominy of being the team to end the visitors' seven-match losing streak.
After seven years of Steve Clarke it was to be expected that there would be a period of transition.
Pocognoli has committed to introducing a more expansive style of play as something of an antidote to the pragmatic, albeit successful, Clarke era.
It has often been a tough watch so far, and while there have been glimpses of the potential, Tartan Army fans may find themselves hiding behind the sofa on Monday night.
The current SWITZERLAND team are everything Scotland currently aren't.
Murat Yakin is five years into his spell as national boss and the Swiss are getting better and better. The World Cup quarter-finalists took full advantage of Jack Hendry's early red card at Hampden to win the reverse fixture 3-0 and beat North Macedonia by the same scoreline home and away.
They have conceded only once across their five Nations League fixtures are have already sealed top spot.
It's a surprise to see the home win generally priced at 8/11, which may well be long enough for some. I'll instead take SWITZERLAND TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS at 6/5.
Switzerland to win to nil at 19/10 also rates a good bet, but with the hosts having already won the group you can never quite be sure how interested they will be in keeping a clean sheet, as this could be a chance to open up and play a more attacking game.
The only saving grace for Scotland is that Switzerland's star man Johan Manzambi is missing after injuring his calf in Aston Villa's draw at Manchester United directly before the international break.
That will simply mean Nottingham Forest's DAN NDOYE continues to have an even more pivotal role, one that has seen him score two and assist three goals in this season's Nations League.
Ndoye was man of the match at Hampden, for good reason. He burst through and drew the foul that saw Hendry sent off on 11 minutes. Ricardo Rodriguez fired home the resultant free-kick before Ndoye then assisted the second and third goals.
He has become an increasingly vital player under Yakin, finding the net twice at the World Cup and in both of Switzerland's warm-up games.
It's an option to back Switzerland and a higher overs line, but I prefer to take NDOYE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 9/4 and for 1+ ASSISTS at 9/2.
By combining these in bet builder tools you can back him to score and assist at 12/1 should you so wish.
Odds correct at 09:00 GMT (16/11/26)
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